Copa America: Brazil go host tournament afta dem remove Argentina

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Brazil won the tournament in 2019, their ninth Copa America trophy

Brazil go host di 2021 Copa America, afta authority strip Argentina of di tournament just two weeks before e starts.

Di South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) say dem remove Argentina as host because of di "present circumstances".

Di kontri dey currently experience a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Later on Monday, Conmebol confam Brazil go host di showpiece event, wey go start on 13 June.

Dem neva announce di stadium dem go use for di tournament for Brazil.

Argentina bin originally set to co-host wit Colombia, wey dem later remove on 20 May as wide-spread protests dey happun for di kontri.

Opposition to di tournament don grow both inside and outside Argentina government, while Uruguay striker Luis Suarez tell reporters on Friday say dem don give priority "to di health of human beings".

Brazil na defending champions, afta dem win di tournament for 2019.