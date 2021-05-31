Rastafarian Achimota school: Ghana Court order Achimota School to admit students dem deny admission sake of dreadlocks

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tyron Marhguy

High Court for Accra don order Achimota School to admit two students who dem deny admission sake of dema dreadlocks.

Today, Justice Gifty Addo of de Human Rights Division of High Court who preside over de case in her ruling talk say de school no fit limit de fundamental human rights of de two students sake of dema hair.

De decision of de school in March spark debate among Ghanaians who either agree or disagree plus decision to allow or disallow de student from schooling plus dreads.

Lawyers of de students file case against Achimota School after authorities deny de students admission until dem cut dema dreads.

Parents of de students challenge de decision of de school who refuse to grant dem admission.

De lawyers in suing Achimota School den Ghana Education Service pray de court "declare say failure and or refusal of de 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll de Applicant on de basis of Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs den culture which dem dey display through keeping of Rasta hair be violation of en fundamental human rights and freedoms which de 1992 constitution dey guarantee, particularly Articles 12(1), 23, 21(1)(b)(c)".