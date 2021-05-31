Adjusted level 2: President Cyril Ramaphosa announce new restrictions for South Africa to contain Coronavirus

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA/TWITTER

South Africa goment don place di kontri on 'Adjusted Alert Level 2' wit effect from Monday, 31 May as cases of coronavirus continue to dey rise for di kontri.

President Cyril Ramaphosa give di announcement wen e dey follow kontri pipo tok on Sunday.

E say over di last seven days, di kontri dey witness average of 3,745 daily new infections.

Under di adjusted level, di new curfew hours go be from 11pm to 4am plus bars, restaurants and fitness centres must dey closed from 10pm. Dis na to allow their employees and patrons fit reach house before di curfew start.

Other restrictions include:

All gatherings go dey limited to a maximum of 100 pipo for indoors and 250 pipo outdoors. If di venue dey too small to carry these numbers wit correct social distancing, then dem fit use 50 per cent of di capacity of di venue. Dis apply to all kain gatherings: religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places.

Face mask still dey compulsory at all times in public space. Na criminal offence not to do so.

Funerals go remain restricted to no more than 100 pipo, and as e dey before, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and 'after-tears' gatherings no dey allowed.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you must self-isolate for house for a period of 10 days from di time you first develop symptoms. If you meet wit pesin wey get COVID-19, you must also self-quarantine for a period of 10 days afta your exposure, even if you no show any symptoms.

Cases of coronavirus for South Africa

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus tanda for 1,659,070 and 56,363 pipo don die sake of di virus according to data from John Hopkins University.

President Ramaphosa wey express fear of thrid wave of di virus say provinces of Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng don dey reach di third wave of infections.

Na mata of time of time before di whole kontri enta di third wave, e add.

He say di number of pipo wey test positive to COVID-19 bin double that of last month from around 4 per cent to more than 11 per cent, even as di kontri don increase testing.

Vaccination programmes for South Africa

960,000 pipo for South Africa don collect one dose of vaccine.

More than 67 per cent of public health workers don dey vaccinated.