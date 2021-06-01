Pride month: Wetin be Pride Month and why pipo dey celebrate am?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Members of South African Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) community during di annual Gay Pride Parade for June 30, 2018

For most kontries, June na Pride month - dat na di month wey dem dedicate to celebrate di LGBTQ+ communities (Lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, queer and odas) all around di world.

Dem dey usually dey celebrate Pride with plenti of parades and marches. E dey all about pipo coming togeda in love and friendship, plus showcase how far gay rights don go and wetin dey neva still achieve.

Why LGBTQ+ communities choose di Month of June to celebrate Pride?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Participants of di Swakopmund Gay Pride waka for di main street of di city on June 4, 2016 inside Namibia

Dem choose di month of June to celebrate pride to mark di protest wey members of di LGBT community do against one police raid wey happun for di Stonewall Inn for New York City on June 28, 1969.

Dis protests lead to changes in gay rights for plenti pipo for United sate of America and oda places, e also open di way for di modern fight for LGBT rights.

For dat same year of 1969, dem do di first official Pride parade to mark di anniversary of Stonewall Riots and since then, e don become tradition for di LGBTQ+ community to remember dat day.

And since June pride events don grow bigger, bolder and stronger over di years.

For kontries, June na di official Pride month, but some marches and celebrations dey happun for July and sometimes August.

How pipo dey celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month?

Wia dis foto come from, Matthew Horwood

Millions of participants from all ova di world na im dey take part for di LGBTQ+ pride month each year.

Different events na im dey take place during di celebration and e include pride parades, marches, parties, concerts, workshops and symposiums.

Dem dey also hold Memorials for members of di LGBT community wey lost dia lives to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS.

Di rainbow LGBT flag na something wey dem dey display throughout di month.

Gilbert Baker, wey be American artist, gay rights activist and U.S. Army veteran, na im create d flag for 1978 as new symbol for di gay and lesbian political movement.

According to Baker website, di colors of di LGBT flag each get im meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and violet for spirit.