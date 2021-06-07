BAFTA 2021: Winners and Pictures for Britain ogbonge Award Show

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bafta/Guy Levy Wetin we call dis foto, Michaela Coel gbab best actress for her mini-series, I May Destroy you wey dey based on her real life

British TV stars pack dem selves come in person on sunday for di Bafta Television awards.

British Academy Film Awards na di most ogbonge awards for di British audience.

Dis year, Michaela Coel win three ogbonge Awards for her mini-series wey she bin write, act and direct put, wey dem dey call I May Destroy You.

She bin gbab di Best Leading actress, Writing and Directing awards. Di show also gbab di best mini series categories.

Oda Winners for di Night na

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Black Panther, Letitia Wright bin follow gbab Best actress nomination for her role for Mangrove

Leading actress

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One

- BBC One Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three

- BBC Three Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One

- BBC One Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One

Leading actor

WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three

- BBC Three John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One

- BBC One Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix

- Netflix Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One

- BBC One Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One

- BBC One Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4

Supporting actress

WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One

- BBC One Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix

- Netflix Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix

- Netflix Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Supporting actor

WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One

- BBC One Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix

- Netflix Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV

- ITV Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One

- BBC One Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix

Entertainment performance

WINNER: Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two

- BBC Two Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV

- ITV Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

- BBC One David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One

- BBC One Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

- BBC Three Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

- BBC Three Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One

- Sky One Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

- Netflix Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

- Netflix Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One

- Sky One Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

- BBC Three Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix

- Netflix Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three

- BBC Three Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen for inside Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel bin also show for di Baftas Night

Drama series

WINNER: Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Gangs of London - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic The Crown - Netflix

Single drama

WINNER: Sitting In Limbo - BBC One

- BBC One Anthony - BBC One

- BBC One BBW - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Windermere Children - BBC Two

Wia dis foto come from, David M. Benett Wetin we call dis foto, Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton bin also show face

Mini-series

WINNER: I May Destroy You - BBC One

- BBC One Adult Material - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Normal People - BBC Three

- BBC Three Small Axe - BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

WINNER: Casualty - BBC One

- BBC One Coronation Street - ITV

- ITV EastEnders - BBC One

- BBC One Hollyoaks - Channel 4

International

WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge - BBC Four

- BBC Four Little America - Apple TV+

- Apple TV+ Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Unorthodox - Netflix

Entertainment programme

WINNER: Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

- Sky Arts Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

- ITV Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

- BBC One The Masked Singer - ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

WINNER: The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two

- BBC Two Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One

- Sky One The Ranganation - BBC Two

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Ncuti Gatwa bin gbagb do nomination for best male performance ofr comedy, for im role inside Sex Education

Scripted comedy

WINNER: Inside No 9 - BBC Two

- BBC Two Ghosts - BBC One

- BBC One Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

- BBC Three This Country - BBC Three

Features

WINNER: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV

- ITV Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

- Dave Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

- BBC Two The Repair Shop - BBC One

Daytime

WINNER: The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC One

- BBC One Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two

- BBC Two The Chase - ITV

Must-see moment

WINNER: Diversity on Britain's Got Talent

Bridgerton - Lady Whistledown is revealed

EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'

The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

WINNER: America's War On Abortion - ITV

- ITV Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two

- BBC Two The Battle For Hong Kong - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Cyprus Papers Undercover - Al Jazeera English

Wia dis foto come from, BAFTA/Guy Levy Wetin we call dis foto, Rakie Ayola win best supporting actress for di feem Anthony wey tok about di racist mother of a teenager for 2005

Single documentary

WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence - BBC Four

- BBC Four American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix

- Netflix Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One

- BBC One Surviving Covid - Channel 4

Factual series

WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two

- BBC Two Crime & Punishmen t - Channel 4

t - Channel 4 Hospital - BBC Two

- BBC Two Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One

- BBC One Race Across The World - BBC Two

- BBC Two The Write Offs - Channel 4

Specialist factual

WINNER: The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix

- Netflix Extinction: The Facts - BBC One

- BBC One Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC Two

News coverage

WINNER: Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News

- Sky News BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC One

- BBC One Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two

Sport

WINNER: England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket

- Sky Sports Cricket Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1

- Sky Sports Formula 1 England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video

- Amazon Prime Video London Marathon 2020 - BBC One

Live event

WINNER: Springwatch 2020 - BBC Two

- BBC Two Life Drawing Dive! - BBC Four

- BBC Four The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

- BBC One The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

WINNER: They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV

- Red Bull TV Criptales - BBC Four

- BBC Four Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey

- Vice/Noisey The Main Part - BBC iPlayer

Writer: Comedy

WINNER: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

- BBC Two Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two

- BBC Two Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

- BBC Three Writing team, Ghosts - BBC One

Writer: Drama

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One

- BBC One Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe - BBC One

- BBC One Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material - Channel 4

Channel 4 Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic