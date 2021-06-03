Osun Bank robbery: Ikire, Apomu bank robbers kill pipo, attack police station

3 June 2021, 05:15 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Fisayo Soyombo

Robbers storm two towns inside Osun State wia dem hit two commercial banks.

Di robbers also attack a police station, inside di southwest state on Wednesday, 2 June, 2021.

Police don confirm di bank robbery dem and di attack on dia station by di robbers.

Tori be say di suspected robbers land a about 5.30- 6pm and begin shoot anyhow wey come cause great panic.

Di towns dem attack na Apomu, di headquarters of Isokan Local Goment Area and Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Goment Area. .

According to local report dem attack First Bank in Ikire and Access Bank inside Apomu.

Another report say di robbers first attack di Apomu bank before moving to Ikire, according to PM News wey quote wetin residents tok.

Di robbers enter Apomu and Ikire through Ikoyi town, and divide demselves into different groups before dem attack di police station.

And then hit di affected banks, one of which dey for Oke-Ola area.

Di second bank dey near Akire Palace while di affected police station na di Ayedaade Police Station.

Di armed robbers however japa through Orileowu road afta some local hunters and policemen confront dem.

Di amount of loot wey di robbers tiff carri go dey yet unknown but dem kill at least four pipo inside di two attacks.

Osun State Police Command tok tok pesin, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirm di robberies.