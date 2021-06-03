Frank Kameny: Google Doodle celebrate dis astronomer for Pride Month

3 June 2021, 05:45 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, White House Wetin we call dis foto, Frank Kameny for onr reception inside White House USA wey President Barack Obama host in 2009.

Astronomer, Frank Kameny na im Google Doodle celebrate to mark di second day of Pride Month (June 2)

Frank Kameny na di man wey lost his job due to homophobia and spent di rest of im life fighting discrimination.

Kameny begin study physics for college at just age-15, according to Google.

After joining di Army during World War II wen e be 17, he return to U.S. in 1946 and finish im undergraduate coursework in physics.

Di New York born astronomer then earned master and doctoral degrees in astronomy for Harvard.

Im research there focuse on analyzing light from stars and planets.

Why Google Doodle celebrate dis astronomer for Pride Month

In 1957, Frank Kameny get one job to use im astronomy skills for di U.S. Army Map Service.

But then dem sack shortly after wen e refuse to answer questions about imsexual orientation.

Dis na according to di National Park Service, wey list im Washington, D.C., home on dia register of historic sites.

He never get another full-time job using im science credentials, according to one biography document.