"United Africa Republic" - See African kontris wey change dia names afta independence

51 minutes wey don pass

Few already-independent African nations don take decision to rebaptism themselves alias change dia name.

Di names of most African kontris at independence na left over of wetin dia colonial masters name dem from di scramble for Africa by European superpowers for 17 century.

Na sake of dis many of dis kontris decide to rename dia land to reflect dia original identity.

As Nigeria begin constitution review in 2021, tori begin fly upandan say during public hearing for House of Representatives dem propose a name change to "United Africa Republic".

But dat proposal go require approval for Nigeria before e scale through. Na so different African nations get different requirements to use change di name of dia kontri.

African kontris wey change dia names for independence include:

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

1. Gold Coast change to Ghana for independence in 1957.

2. Mali change from French Soudan to Mali when dem gbab independence 1960.

3. Belgian Congo change to Congo Democratic Republic when dey kollect independence from Belgium in 1960.

4. Di British protectorate of Bechuanaland change to wetin we know today as Botswana as soon as dem gbab independence from British in 1966.

5. French Congo or 'Moyen Congo' change to di Republic of Congo [dem dey call am Congo Brazzaville] afta independence for 1960.

6. Mozambique be Portuguese East Africa until e become independent in 1975

7. Portuguese Angola or Portuguese West Africa change to Angola for independence for year 1975.

8. Di Spanish possessions of Rio Muni and Fernando Po united turn to Equatorial Guinea wen di kontri gbab independence for 1968.

9 South-West Africa change to Namibia wen finally comot as part of South Africa for in 1990. E get one time wey dem dey call dem German South-West Africa, dat ione na[1884-1915]. Before dem Germans lose WW I.

10. Northern Rhodesia become Zambia for Year1964wen dem collect independence.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

11. Zimbabwe bi dey known as Southern Rhodesia until dem independence for 1980.

12. Di Kingdom of Lesotho dey bear protectorate of Basutoland until dem collect independence for 1966.

13. First president OF Malawi , Hastings Kamuzu Banda change di kontri name from Nyasaland to Malawi. Dat na di year 1964.

14. Portuguese Guinea change to Guinea Bissau for independence in 1974.

15. Di Republic of Guinea[Conakry dey bear di name French Guinea until iindependence for 1958.

16. British Somaliland re-unite wit di Italian possession to form United Republic of Somalia in 1960. Dem dey independent for 4 days.

17. Djibouti bi known as French Territory of Afar and Issas from di late 1960s to 1977 when e gain independence.

18. Ruanda-Urundi,be dey rule togeda before as single mandate under Belgium, dem breat into two separate States for 1962. Ruanda change to Rwanda and Urundi changeto Burundi.