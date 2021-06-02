Buhari: Why Twitter delete Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari post

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Drew Angerer Wetin we call dis foto, Im speech, on Monday, na the shortest ever

Twitter Inc on Tuesday delete one of di tweets Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari post on im personal account @MBuhari.

President Buhari bin post thread of tweet on Tuesday wia im address insecurity palava for di kontri.

Im issue ogbonge warning to those wey wan destroy di kontri and burn down national asset say "rude shock dey wait dem, very soon..."

Di President tok afta im receive briefing from chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of di electoral body across di kontri.

Twitter later delete one of di post on di thread wia im say "Many of those wey dey misbehave today dey too young to dey aware of di destruction and loss of lives wey happun during di Nigerian Civil War.

"Those of us wey dey field for 30 months, who go through di war, go treat them for di language dem understand."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Why Twitter delete Buhari post?

Di social media company say di tweet violate Twitter Rules.

But wetin be di Twitter rules wey President Buhari go against? E no dey clear as Twitter direct us to dia rules of engagement and why dem fit comot any post.

Dem tok say "wen we determine say Tweet violate di Twitter Rules, we go ask di violator to remove am before dem go fit Tweet again.

We go send email notification to di violator to identify di Tweet(s) in violation and which policy dem don violate.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter dey look to increase business wey go dey happen for di site

Wetin be Twitter rules?

Di social media company rule go against any post wey promote violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour

"Our rules na to make sure all pipo fit participate for di public conversation freely and safely."

"You no fit threaten violence against an individual or a group of pipo. We also no go allow di glorification of violence. " dem tok.

Dis no be di first time di social media giant go flag a president tweet.

For January, dem bin delete former America president, Donald Trump tweet on grounds of inciting violence before dem later permanently ban di Republican President afta plenty warnings.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Wetin President Buhari address for im post?

Recently, attacks by gunmen don increase for south-eastern Nigeria and cases of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism for di North of di kontri never go away despite increase effort by di goment.

Attacks to both state and federal facilities by dis gunmen don become order of di day as Nigeria police don record many deaths of dia officers wey dey on duty.

Na sake of dis presido dey scream say di insecurity mata for Nigeria don become topic across di world.

"All di pipo wey want power, whoever dem be, e no clear wetin dem want", Buhari tok.