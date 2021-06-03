Martial Law: Abubakar Malami, Nigeria AGF deny 'martial law secret memo' say "I be Pro-Constitutional Democrat"

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of di Federation [AGF] and Nigeria Minister of Justice office say one report about one secret memo from im office to di Presidency no be true.

On Wednesday local tori report say e get one alleged 'martial law secret memo' wey di AGF office send to President Muhammadu Buhari [tori wey BBC Pidgin never fit confirm] to suspend di constitution.

Na dis tori oga Malami office dey tell kontri pipo to disregard.

For inside statement wey im Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu release di Minister of Justice office describe di tori as lies by pipo wey dey against di democratic stability of Nigeria.

"Malami na true democrat wey believe in di rule of law and principle of democracy and Constitutional order." Di statement add.

"Di Office of di Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice dey constitutionally recognised.

"And e im role and responsibilities dey inside di constitution". Na wetin dem add put.

Dem end di statement to say goment operation no dey secret.

And Oga Malami dey carry out in duty in accordance wit di principles of transparency, openness and accountability.

Di report about di so-called secret memo from im office to di president office raise serious concerns for di west African kontri wen di tori break.

Martial Law meaning

Martial law na di temporary imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions or suspension of civil law by a goment.

Di law na direct opposite of democracy wey di pipo through dia representatives na im dey make di laws of di land.

Nigeria dey currently practice presidential democracy and di 1999 Constitution na im be di law book dem dey use govern pipo.

Abubakar Malami for one recent interview say pipo dey take advantage of Nigeria Federal Goment respect for human rights to commit insurgency.