Niger State kidnapping updates: Two mothers die of 'shock' afta bandits kidnap dia pikins

3 June 2021, 12:45 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kidnappings of children for schools for northern Nigeria dey on di rise

Two mothers don die of trauma afta jaguda pipo kidnap dia pikin from one Islamic School for Tegina Niger State north central Nigeria.

Di head of Salihu Tanko Islamiyal school say dem die of heart break afta di gunmen call am dey demand for millions of naira before dem go release di pikin dem.

Mallam Abubakar Garba Alhassan say one of di woman wey die, dem bury am on Wednesday, 2 June, 2021.

But Niger state goment say dem neva get informate of di death of di parents.

Di bandit however warn say if dem no get di moni, dem go kill di pikin.

Dis threat come shake di parents dem sake of say many of dem na dem na poor peasant farmers and no go fit raise dat kain moni.

Di bandits abduct di pikin dem three days ago and di state goment say e no be dia policy to pay ransome to di di bandits.

Di state goment add say dem go kontinu to negotiate wit dem for di release of di pikin dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Niger State kidnapping: Where di Islamic school pikin dem dey now?

Di Secretary to di state goment to Niger state, Ibrahim Meatne tell BBC Pidgin say di goment know wia di pikin dey for bush.

But e no go disclose am sake of security reasons.

And dat di security operatives di work hard to ensure dat dem trace di kidnappers and rescue di pikin dem.

Oga Garba on im side say di bandit dey tok to am and dat im also don yarn wit di three teachers dem wey dem kidnap along wit di pikin.

And di pain wey di pikin dem dey go through no be hia as dem dey beat dem.

Many of di pikin dem wey dey under di age of four to five no fit waka for bush.

Di bandit also make sure say dem strip di pikin dem cloth - no school pants, shoes and hijab for dia bodi.

Di principal wey complain say most of di female pikin dem be minor, say im sef panic don catch am sake of di threat by di bandits dat dem go kill di pikin dem.

Oga Garba wey begin cry as e tok to BBC say im dey very sad.

Wia dis foto come from, Niger State SSG

Niger State now haven for Bandits?

Na from 2018 na im bandits begin attack small -small communities for Niger state dey steal cows and food items.

But di situation come become worse afta di bandits kidnap student from Goment Secondary School Kagara.

Di manner of di kidnap begin expose di frequent attacks wey di happun for di state as di bandits begin sack pipo from dia villages and taken over dia homeland.

Di state goment later announce say Boko Haram don raise flag for Kaure community

And then di attacks don become ceaseless. No week pass wey report of attacks no go show for Niger state.

Goment ban on commercial motorcycle

Di Secretary to di state goment tell BBC Pidgin say di state don gradually dey ban di use of Okada dem for di state capital

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane add say later, di ban go shift to oda interior villages for di state.

Matane tok say dis one na sake of how di bandits dem di use motorbike alias okada to cari out dia crime.

Dis na since na im be di only means of transportation for di area, di goment official add.