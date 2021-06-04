Twitter Nigeria suspension: Amnesty International, Atiku, Saraki, oda Nigerians react to FG ban on di micro-blogging site operations

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Reactions don begin dey come in afta Nigeria goment announce di suspension of di operations of tech giant, Twitter for di kontri until further notice.

With hashtags Twitter in Nigeria, Twitter ban, VPNs and Federal goment, many pipo and organizations don enta social media to express dia displeasure on top dis new development.

Wetin dem tok

Nigeria Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar tweet say, "Hopefully, dis no go be my last tweet."

Former Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki say - "No sir! Dis no suppose be di response from di president of a nation wey get plenty vibrant youthful population wey for some of dem #Twitter na part of their daily lives and source of dia income and livelihood."

Socio Economic Rights Accountability Project SERAP, say dem go sue Nigerian authorities over di illegal suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Di Non-Governmental Organization dey of di view say Nigerians get right to freedom of expression and access to information including online.

Amnesty International reply

Amnesty international don condemn Nigeria goment suspension of Twitter for di kontri. Dem call on di Nigerian authorities immediately to reverse di unlawful suspension and oda plans dem get to gag di media and undermine Nigerians human rights.

"Dis action no follow Nigeria international obligations including di one wey dey under di African Charter on Human and People's Rights and di International Covenant on Civil Political Rights. " Dem tok.

Other Nigerians including pipo from oda kontris don chook mouth for di mata.