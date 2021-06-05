Twitter ban in Nigeria: Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice order prosecution for violators of 'de-activation' order

Di Attorney General of Nigeria, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, don call for di immediate prosecution of offenders of di Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Inside statement from di special assistant on Media and Public Relations to di ministry, Umar Gwandu release on 5 June, Malami direct di Director of Public Prosecution of di Federation (DPPF) for di Office of di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and start shaparly, di process of prosecution of violators of di Federal Government order on di De-activation of operations of Twitter for Nigeria.Malami also direct di DPPF to work with di Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and oda relevant government agencies to ensure di speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.

Wetin e mean?According to Gwandu, any pesin wey violate goment order, weda na corporate, institution or individual from di point wey dem announce di suspension go face di law.

Ontop di mata of di oda goment agencies and govnors wey don tweet since dem announce di suspension, Gwandu say, dem go need to establish beyond reasonable doubt say dem tweet.

Why Nigeria ban Twitter

Dis move by goment dey came just days afta Twitter remove one tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari wey dem say break dia site rules

Oga Mohammed bin criticise di US social media giant decision to take am down, e call di move "double standards".

Di tweet wey Presido Buhari send on 1 June bin dey refer to di 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and di kain treatment "those wey dey misbehave today" wit "language wey dem go understand".

Tok-tok pesin for Twitter tok say dat post "break Twitter Rules".