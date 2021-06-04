Unilorin student murder: Omowumi Olajide death and suspected rape - How e happun

4 June 2021, 13:55 WAT New Informate 57 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Omowumi elder sister find her sister naked deadi bodi wit her hands and mouth tied inside dia house wen she return from work na so police tok.

Unilorin student Omowumi Olajide suspected murder send shock down di spines of her family and di Kwara state goment.

Olajide na 400 level student of University of Ilorin wey wey bin dey hope to graduate one day and own a farm but her killers cut all of dat on Wednesday.

Tori be say Omowumi elder sister find her sister naked deadi bodi wit her hands and mouth tied inside dia house wen she return from work, na so police tok.

For inside tweet di, governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq say "Dis kain antisocial and bad behaviour no dey acceptable to pipo of good conscience."

"All of us go unite to fight dis to logical conclusion." na wetin im add put

Police say pipo wey carry out di act leave one letter for di scene of di incident wey read…

"Unilorin no dey forgive" beside her deadi bodi before dem comot. Dem say Investigation still dey go ontop di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Meanwhile di govnor also send strong warning say im no go tolerate violence against any person, much less di girl child.

"Enough is enough! di security agencies go get di pipo wey get hand for incident and dem must pay heavily for dis crime."

Di family neva fix death yet for Omowumi burial.

Omowumi death dey come few weeks afta di death of Iniobong Umoren wey die afta one suspect, Uduak Frank Akpan, allegedly kidnap, rape and kill her for Akwa Ibom state.

Who be Omowumi Olajide?

Omowumi Olajide na 400 level student of Agriculture for University of Illorin for Kwara state wey dey her early twenties.

She come from Oke -Opin for Ekiti local goment area of Kwara state and begin her early education for dia. Her Aunty Kuteyi Omalara Waire wey tok to BBC Pidgin say her plan for di future na to own her own farm.