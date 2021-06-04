Twitter ban: Nigeria government suspend micro blogging site operations for 'interference'

4 June 2021, 17:00 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Di Federal Government don suspend, indefinitely, di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria.

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement for Abuja on Friday, sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.

Wia dis foto come from, Tweet

Dis decision from Nigeria goment dey come days afta Twitter delete one of di tweets Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari post on im personal account @MBuhari.

President Buhari bin post thread of tweet on Tuesday wia im address insecurity palava for di kontri.

Im bin issue ogbonge warning to those wey wan destroy di kontri and burn down national asset say "rude shock dey wait dem, very soon..."

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed announce di suspension for statement on Friday, say di goment issue di suspension sake of how dem dey everly use di platform to cari out activities wey fit undermine di kontri corporate existence.

Di minister also direct di National Broadcasting commission to start di process to begin license all OTT and social media operations for Nigeria.

Why Twitter delete Buhari post?

Di social media company say di tweet violate Twitter Rules.

For inside di post, President Muhammadu Buhari say "Many of those wey dey misbehave today dey too young to dey aware of di destruction and loss of lives wey happun during di Nigerian Civil War.

"Those of us wey dey field for 30 months, wey go through di war, go treat them for di language dem understand."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

But wetin be di Twitter rules wey President Buhari go against?

E no dey clear as Twitter direct us to dia rules of engagement and why dem fit comot any post.

Dem tok say "wen we determine say Tweet violate di Twitter Rules, we go ask di violator to remove am before dem go fit Tweet again.

We go send email notification to di violator to identify di Tweet(s) in violation and which policy dem don violate.

Di social media company rule go against any post wey promote violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour

"You no fit threaten violence against an individual or a group of pipo. We also no go allow di glorification of violence. " dem tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Lai Mohammed

Presidency accuse Twitter of Bias

In response to Twitter action presidency say di mission of di social media company for Nigeria dey "suspicious".

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed ask if Twitter don delete di "violent tweets of di leader of di proscribed group - di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu?"

"Di same twitter, dey fund End Sarz protesters" - di protest wey call for an end to police brutality wey happun for Nigeria for October, 2020.

"Wen pipo bin dey burn police stations and dem dey kill police officers for di kontri, For twitter dat na right to protest.

"But wen a similar thing happun on di Capitol for US, e become insurrection." Oga Lai Mohammed tok as im cite di case of attack wey happun for America for January wia Trump supporters attack di US congress building sake of election.