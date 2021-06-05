World Environmental Day theme 2021: UN, expert wan you to take environment mata serious

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United Nation Secretary-General say humans dey damage di very ecosystem wey dey provide food for dem

Antonio Guterres tok dis one for im message to mark 2021 World Environment Day on Saturday.

Di UN chief add say di earth dey strong but e still need help from humans.

Experts on environment mata don call on Nigerians and goment to take environmental mata serious for pipo to get beta health.

David Faisal wey be environmental sabi pesin tok dis one as kontries dey mark di June 5, annual observance.

All ova di world, kontries dey celebrate World Environment Day June 5 every year to remind pipo about di importance of nature.

Di 'WED' observance na also reminder for dem not to take nature for granted.

Oga David Faisal say all di dirty wey Nigerians dem di pour anyhow dey block di water ways and e dey cause flood.

E say all Nigerians plus goment must take environmental mata serious and ensure say dem keep di environment safe.

"We dey scata di very ecosystems wey dey provide us with di food, water and resources we need to survive."

"Di Earth dey try to survive, but she need our help." United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tok for im message on World Environment Day

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

How plastic waste and dirty dey affect Abuja

Nigerian Capital Abuja design na to show mega city wit beautiful aesthetics but in di pass years, as di population begin grow na so plastic waste dey litter every corner especially most of di council areas.

Most of di heap of dirty dey smell and make pipo wey di live for di area sick.

History of World Environmental Day

World Environment Day na one of di biggest annual events wey United Nations (UN) dey organise to make pipo know about di important of nature and greenery.

United Nations Assembly establish World Environment Day for 1972, wey be di first day of di Stockholm Conference on di human environment.

For 1974, dem celebrate am with di theme 'Only One Earth'. Since then, different host kontries don dey celebrate am.