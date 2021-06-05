Logan Paul vs Mayweather: Date, time and how to watch di fight

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather dey fight each oda dis weekend.

Di boxing match go happun on June 6 for di Hard Rock Stadium for inside Miami, for United states of America.

And dis na everything you need to know about di fight.

Wetin be di fight rules?

No judges

No official winner read

Knockouts legal

KO up to ref discretion

No headgear

10 oz. gloves

Eight 3-minute rounds

How to watch di fight?

Pay TV company DStv say dem go broadcast di exhibition bout between 12-time five-division champion Floyd Mayweather and social media sensation Logan Paul for Supersports on Monday by 1am.

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Paul na 26-year-old man from Ohio him and im brother, Jake, first became famous for dia Vine and YouTube videos. Paul come move go L.A. and do different things for di entertainment industry, from acting to running a clothing line. Him YouTube channel get more than 22 million subscribers.

As for sports, Paul be do sports for high-school, wia im participate for wrestling and football. But his boxing record no really set like dat.

Wia dis foto come from, . Wetin we call dis foto, Paul don fight one exhibition bout and one professional fight before, wey im lose

Who is Floyd Mayweather?