TB Joshua biography: Profile of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations wey die at di age of 57

6 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, fACEBOOK/T.B Joshua death

Di news of di death of Temitope Balogun Joshua wey also dey known as TB Joshua don send shock wave all over Nigeria.

Di church, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) wey TB joshua found, confam di sad news on Sunday morning and write say;

"Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn."

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo no fit hold dia emotion wen dem hear of di death of T.B Joshua

"God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e should be by divine will. E spend e last moments on earth in di service of God..." di church tok.

Biography of Prophet T.B Joshua

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/T.B Joshua death

Prophet T. B. Joshua na Nigerian pastor, televangelist and philanthropist wey popular through organizing "miracle," "healing" and "deliverance" program.

Dem born Temitope Balogun Joshua for June 12, 1963 for Ondo state, Nigeria. According to di website of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Joshua remain for im mama womb for 15 months before dem born am.

Joshua attend St. Stephen Anglican Primary School (Ikare-Akoko, Nigeria, 1971-1977), but e no fit complete one year of secondary school education. E drop out from secondary school for first year and work for one poultry farm.

For school, dem know am as 'small pastor' because of im love for di Bible and ability to predict tins wey wan happun for im community, SCOAN website tok.

E be also di leader of 'Scripture Union' during di time wey e dey school.

TB Joshua later found di Synagogue Church of All Nations for 1987 with just few members wey later grow to plenti members to even outside Nigeria.

Prophet TB Joshua dey popular across Africa and Latin America.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di death of T.B Joshua shock many Nigerians as plenti pipo don gada for di church dey mourn am

For 2009, T.B Joshua start one football club 'My People FC' as part of im efforts to help di youth. Two members of di team, Sani Emmanuel and Ogenyi Onazi play for Nigeria Golden Eaglets for di 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Already, three players don get sponsorship abroad to play professional football for Sweden.

For 2011, One contributor to Forbes write say Temitope Joshua na di third-richest pastor for Nigeria with estimated net worth: $10 million - $15 million.

South African politician Julius Malema, Malawi former President Joyce Banda, Zimbabwean politician Morgan Tsvangirai and former Ghana president, late John Atta Mills, dey among big pipo wey don visit TB joshua church

Di controversies

For 2013, di rush for TB Joshua anointing water (holy water) lead to one stampede wey four pipo die for im church wey dey Ghana capital, Accra.

Thousands of pipo bin run go di church for "holy water", wey dem believe say get healing powers.

AFP news agency report say, di stampede happun, wen pipo wey bin dey back of di church begin to push to get to di altar.

Plenti pipo criticise TB Joshua afta dis incident but police for Ghana say e dey difficult to apportion blame.

Di police tok-tok pesin den, Freeman Tetteh say, dem go investigate and find who dey responsible.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di pipo wey wond during di stampede for Ghna dey critical condition for hospital dat time

For September 2014, one guesthouse wey dey located within di Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) compound around Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos State collapse completely reach ground.

Di number of deaths from di collapse building reach 115, including 84 South Africans according to South Africa minister for di presidency, Jeff Radebe.

TB Joshua bin blame di cause of di building collapse on one small plane wey bin dey go round ova di building before e come down and crash on Friday 12 September.

E claim say, e be like some bad-belle pipo wan bin kill am with dis attack.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Some followers of TB Joshua say na one plane attack di building

During dat period, Nigerian President den Goodluck Jonathan visit di church and promise to investigate di cause of wetin happun.

TB also dey controversial based on im teachings and practises. Some pipo bin dey criticise am, sake of di large amount of alleged miracles wey take place for im meetings.

For 2017, Chris Okotie, Pastor and popular televangelist for Nigeria, accuse Joshua of "shamanist practices."

But Nigeria former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wey be close friend of TB Joshua tell Okotie to stop attacking Joshua and call for unity inside di church.

Christian critics often dey refer to T B Joshua unorthodox methods say e no dey confam for di Bible.

Di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), di umbrella association of Nigerian Pentecostal Churches, no gree for di Synagogue Church to be part of dem, according to SCOAN website.

Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of pipo dey come from all ova di world to pay homage to di preacher

For April 2021, You Tube bin suspend Emmanuel TV channel from dia platform on top accuse of Hate speech afta one deliverance video wey show di pastor dey pursue 'gay spirit' comot from pipo bodi.

Later Facebook comot all di video wey im post to deliver pipo from 'gay sprit' wey im call "di spirit of woman".

Wetin we call dis foto, T.B Joshua as e dey attend to one follower

Wen Ebola outbreak begin for West Africa, Lagos State goment notice di way plenti pipo dey go T.B Joshua church and order make pipo no carry victims of Ebola go di church for healing so that odas no go contact di virus from dia.

TB Joshua agree to suspend some of di church healing programmes but e claim say e don send 4,000 bottles of "anointing water" to Sierra Leone wey go cure di disease.

TB and Predictions

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/TB Joshua

Temitope Balogun Joshua dey known for e prophecies. E claim to predict plenti events, like di death of Michael Jackson, di disappearance of di Malaysian plane MH370 and odas.

For di case of Michael Jackson, TB Joshua tell im congregation say:

"For im own area e dey famous. Pipo know am everywhere. Great. Too great. Because I see something go begin to happen to dat star and dat go likely end for am to pack im load and go to di journey of no return but I no know wen dat journey go be."

Afta Michael Jackson die, TB joshua claim say dis na di pesin e dey tok about six months earlier.

But pipo wey dey always criticise di method of teaching and prophecy say im predictions no dey clear at all and na something wey e fit manipulate to suit any event.

Last year, wen Corona Virus pandemic begin worry, TB Joshua tok say di virus go end for March during one church service but as di virus no gree go, e go mountain to pray and fast for Covid-19 to leave.

