TB Joshua death: Nigerians, odas pay tribute to Synagogue Pastor Temitope Joshua wey die at di age of 57

6 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, T.b Joshua Instagram

Tributes don begin pour in for Temitope Balogun Joshua, di founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) wey die on Saturday June 5.

For Ondo State Govnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu wey receive di news of im death with heavy heart, Pastor TB Joshua na renowned man of God wey be blessing to humanity, and a great ambassador of di sunshine state.

"No doubt, Pastor Joshua death come as a rude shock. Di pains no be just emotional ones, dem dey piercing. Di Ondo-born Televangelist na philanthropist wey im exit go dey missed well-well." Di govnor tok.

Femi Fani- Kayode, former Nigeria aviation minister tok for social media say "di news of Brother TB Joshua death make am sad".

"Di passing of my brother TB Joshua sadden me deeply. For around 3.00am dis morning, one of im daughters bin tell me say na fake news and I put for social media to say na lie.

Sadly dem mislead me. five minutes ago di same pesin call me and confam di say di tori of im death na true and dis news pain me well-well." Fani Kayode tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Synagogue, Church of All Nations, na Christian mega church wey dey run Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos

Di church confam tori of im death on Sunday morning just few days before im 58th birthday for June 12.

T.B Joshua na popular Nigerian prophet wey dey organise "healing and deliverance" program for im church wey dey attract pipo from all ova di world.

Di Synagogue, Church of All Nations, na Christian mega church wey dey run Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos.

Dia YouTube channel get more than a million followers. But dem block di service for April this year sake of accuse of hate speech.

Na afta one rights group bin file one complaint afta video show TB Joshua dey promise to cure gay pipo, and di slapping of one woman repeatedly to cast out "demonic spirit".

Ogbonge crowd for Synagogue Church afta tori of Pastor Joshua death break

Di death of Pastor Joshua shock church members on Sunday.

Many of dem rush go di church headquarters for Ikotun Egbe, Lagos, to confam if true-true Prophet T.B Joshua don die.

See some pictures from di church.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis woman outside di church break down begin cry as she hear di news

Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners gada outside di church headquarters on Sunday mourning as news of di death of Prophet T.B Joshua break

Wetin we call dis foto, TB Joshua na one of Africa' most influential evangelists, with top politicians among im followers

Wetin we call dis foto, Shock, heartbreak as must pipo find di news hard to believe

How synagogue church announce T.B Joshua death?

Na on Sunday June 6, di church announce say Pastor T.B Joshua don die.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, dem say Prophet TB Joshua bin speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting:

"Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service.

"God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e suppose be by divine will.

E spend e last moments on earth in di service of God. Dis na wetin dem born am for, im live for and im die for. "Di church tok.

"As Prophet TB Joshua go always tok, "Di greatest way to use life na to spend am on something wey go outlive am".

Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn."

Di church add say Prophet TB Joshua last words na: "Watch and pray."

