Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau don die according to rival militant group - See how pipo react

Di leader of di Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, don kill himself, rival Islamist militants tok for inside one audio recording.

For di audio wey news agencies get, di Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) say Shekau die afta e open explosives on imself afta one battle between di two groups.

Reports bin say Shekau die last month but e no dey widely accepted as no be di first time tori of im death bin dey come out.

Neither Boko Haram nor di Nigerian goment don confam im death.

Wetin dey di recording?

For di undated audio recording, one voice wey dem reason fit be di voice of di Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi say Shekau "kill himself instantly as e open explosives for im body".

Iswap fighters hunt down di warlord and offer am di chance to repent and join dem, al-Barnawi tok.

"Shekau wish to dey disgraced for di afterlife pass make e get shame on earth," e add

When tori of say Shekau don die spread last month, di Nigerian army say dem go torchlight di mata.

Army tok-tok pesin, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima tell BBC dat time say di army dey put eyes into wetin happun, but dem no go release any statement until dem get correct proof.

Who be Abubakar Shekau?

Afta e take over di affairs of Boko Haram afta dia founder die for police custody for 2009, Shekau start im transformation from one underground sect to a deadly insurgency wey spread for north-east Nigeria.

Under Shekau, Boko Haram don stage bombings, kidnappings and prison breaks across di region. And from 2014, e begin take over towns so e go create Islamic State under Sharia law.

Many pipo believe say Shekau dey in early- to mid-40s, e support one bloody jihadist campaign for propaganda videos wey compare am to Osama Bin Laden.

"I enjoy killing... di way I enjoy to dey chickens and rams," he tok inside one video.

Since e take charge, more dan 30,000 pipo don dey killed and over two million displaced from dia homes.

Di group gain global attention afta di 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of girls from one school for Chibok, in Borno state, wey bring about di #BringBackOurGirls movement. Many of dem still dey miss.

E no tey, US declare Shekau a "global terrorist" and put $7 million (£4.9m) bounty on im head.

Shekau agenda dey so radical wey make di Islamic State reject am, di Islamic State comot from Boko Haram to form ISWAP for 2016.

If Shekau death dey confirmed, e no sure say e go mean di end for Boko Haram, analysts tok.

Since dem break up, Iswap don displace Boko Haram as di main insurgency group for di region.

How pipo react?

One of those pipo wey don really suffer na di father of kidnapped Leah Sharibu who Boko Haram kidnap im daughter for 2018 for school when she just be 14 years old.

"As far as I dey concerned, Shekau death no mean anything to me as far as my daughter neva regain freedom."

For Nasiru Zabarmari wey lose five children when Boko Haram kill over 70 farmers for dia town for December last year, di news of Shekau death na 'wonderful news' wey e say make am dey sleep well at night.

"I lost 5 children because of di wickedness and terror of dis man so how I no go celebrate im death, I dey celebrate anytime i hear say Boko Haram member don die talk more of Shekau himself."

"Since I hear of im death I dey sleep well at night and I hope say dis na something wey go finally bring an end to alL dis wahala for all dis years."

Ibrahim Shehu lose im broda Bello for bomb blast for 2014 when Boko Haram use bomb kill 120 pipo for Kano mosque and e yan say Shekau death na beta news wey make im family happy.

"Since 2014 gap still dey for our family wey nobody fit fill since di death of my elder brother, so to hear now say Shekau don die na beta news for my family."

What next since Shekau don die?

According to many pipo across northern Nigeria wey BBC tok to, dem yan say, dia hope be say di death of Shekau go finally bring peace to not only di northern region but di whole kontri.

Dr Ahmad Gumi na popular Islamic cleric for Nigeria and pesin wey get knowledge for security matters as well, e tell BBC say, di death of Shekau no mean say Boko Haram don come to an end but show progress in di fight against terrorism.

"Shekau na paranoid leader as far as Boko Haram dey concerned, di hope be say whoever go take over di leadership na pesin wey dey sensible and wey goment fit siddon with to tok unlike Shekau but overall im death na good thing."

Sani Kabiru na social commentator wey dey stay Kano and e yan say for over a decade, Nigerian pipo especially those in northern Nigeria bin dey on a 'stand still' because of Shekau so di hope be say pipo go get psychological power to move forward.

Wetin be di next tin for Boko Haram?

Some dey foresee am say Shekau death fit lead to di end of di violent rivalry between di two groups, as e go enable Iswap take Boko Haram fighters, but others reason say im followers go remain loyal to im ideas.

"Division dey among Shekau followers about weda make dem join Iswap now or fight Iswap," Jacob Zenn, editor of di Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, tell di BBC.

"No plan dey say di dictator of di group fit die. E be like say problem go dey now."