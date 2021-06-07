Igangan: Latest on di attack for Oyo state community wey kill pipo and injure odas

6 hours wey don pass

Oyo State Police Command don confam say 11 pipo die for di attacks wey happun for Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area for Oyo state, South West Nigeria on Saturday night.

Di state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, confam am for inside one statement wey di Police Public Relations Officer for di state, Adewale Osifeso release.

Di police give assurance say dem go arrest di pipo wey dey behind di attack.

Meanwhile, govnors of di six South-West states of Nigeria don condemn di killings for Iganfan community.

"We just receive one rude shock on di attack of our pipo for Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo state in di early hours of today. Di attack on di peaceful community don lead to plenty loss of lives and property. Dis dey very bad. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn dis assault on decency and communal harmony."

Ondo State govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu wey speak on behalf of im colleagues say dem don direct di commanders of di South West Security Network, Amotekun to arrange joint security meeting of all commanders for di South West so dem fit begin joint operations for di region immediately.

Di govnors don call on pipo for di south-west to remain vigilant and report any kain waka-waka wey dem reason say no dey pure for dia community.

Oyo State govnor, Seyi Makinde don beg residents to remain calm as security operatives now dey in control of di situation.

Di latest attack for Igangan

Igangan, one southern Oyo town wey become popular sake of farmers-herders wahala for early dis year bin come under attack on Saturday night.

Di attack lead to di death of some pipo destruction of plenty properties and looting of shops.

Eye witnesses wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say about 200 men wit guns enta di community on Saturday night wen everybody don retire go dia houses go sleep on top bike. Dem hold guns begin shoot, raid shops, burn cars, shops, houses, filling stations, including di Oba palace.

Wetin be di situation for Igangan right now?

Di situation for Igangan community still dey tensed as as residents dey count dia loses. Reports say most pipo don turn vigilante both children and adults.