Ghana introduce National Standardised Test for primary 4 students - Dis be the reason why

4 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Education Service/Facebook

Ghana dey introduce National Standardised Test dis year for all Primary 4 students across de country.

Dis test, de first of its kind for Ghana go evaluate de learning outcomes of primary students.

De practice for Ghana be say after primary and junior high school, students go write one national exams so say dem fit progress to secondary school.

So why dis new test for primary 4 students?Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum explain say dis test go remove de 11 year waiting period for students before dem go sit for Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE).

"Every one of dem go sit for dis exams so say we go see de challenges we get as a nation, after we go give dem one year when dem catch primary 5 to make necessary interventions" he add.

De Education Ministry say countries like Singapore already introduce national standardised test which dey help build dema educational system.

Sake of that, hopes be say dis go help de country build solid educational system.

Dis test according to govmet no go just improve on learning outcomes of kiddies but also e go reduce de issue of learning poverty for Ghana.

So instead of waiting 11 years for students to write de first national exams which be BECE, dem go get chance to write de National Standardized Test to correct dema academic challenges.

End to double track Senior High School system

As part of plans to improve education for de country, Ghana Education Service say dem dey work towards abolishing de double track shift system for senior high schools today.

Prez Nana Akufo-Addo govmemt in 2017 introduce free senior high school which increase enrolment for school.

Sake of de high numbers, govment introduce de shift system by diving students into two batches - gold track den green track.

But according to Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, govment dey inject Ghc1.5 billion in school infrastructure to end de double track system.