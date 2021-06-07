Twitter ban in Nigeria: NBC order broadcast stations to deactivate handles and stop Tweeting

4 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NBC/FACEBOOK

Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission don direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.

NBC say di decision dey come afta di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di federal goment sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria.

Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles and stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."

Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, give dis directive inside statement e release on Monday wey e title: "Suspend Twitter handles."

He say, "Consequent on di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di Federal Government sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria, di National Broadcasting Commission don direct all Broadcasting Stations for Nigeria to suspend di patronage of Twitter immediately.

Di statement read say according to di NBC code "Section 2(1) r of di NBC Act entrusts di Commission wit responsibility to ensure strict adherence to di national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of di Nigeria Broadcasting Code provide say di "di broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter wey show say law and order dey socially superior to or dey more desirable dan crime and anarchy.

"Attention dey also drawn to section 5.6.3 of di Code wey require Broadcasters to dey mindful of materials wey fit cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift for di society in di use of a user generated content (UGC).

Di commission say e go dey unpatriotic for any broadcaster for Nigeria to continue to dey use di suspended Twitter as source of dia information therefore dem call for strict compliance."

Why Nigeria ban Twitter?

Wia dis foto come from, COLLAGE

On June 4, Nigeria goment bin suspend indefinitely, di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria.

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement for Abuja on Friday, sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.

Di presidency later issue statement to explain in details di reason why for di temporary suspension of Twitter for di kontri say social media platform dey cause problem of fake news and di company dey escape accountability.

According to statement wey Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to di president sign, di suspension order dem sama Twitter on Friday no be just response to di removal of di president post.

"Plenty problems dey with di social media platform for Nigeria, wia misinformation and fake news wey dem spread through am don get real world violent consequences. All di while, di company don escape accountability.

"Nevertheless, di removal of President Buhari tweet dey disappointing. Di censoring seem to base on misunderstanding of di challenges wey Nigeria dey face today."

"Wen di president say they will be treated in a language they understand, e bin just dey tok say dia force go dey met with force. Na basic principle of security services response world over.