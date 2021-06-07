TB Joshua death news: 'Pastor Temitope Joshua burial suppose hapun for im hometown' - Native Ruler of Arigidi-Akoko community

5 hours wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, ‘Dem suppose bury TB Joshua for im hometown’ - Native Ruler of Arigidi-Akoko tok

Di ruler of di hometown wey di late Prophet TB Joshua hail from say im no go happy if dem bury di Nigerian pastor for Lagos, instead of im hometown.

Oba Yisa Olanipekun, di Zaaki of Arigidi-Akoko for Ondo State, south-west Nigeria dey follow all millions of pipo all around di world mourn di sudden loss of di preacher, wey happen on Saturday, 5 June, 2021.

But e say, im dey worry about pressure wey di wife of di preacher, Evelyn and her pikin dem fit dey face not to bury di late TB Joshua for di town dem born am.

“We no go take am lightly, e come from dis town and we want am back here!” di ruler tell BBC Pidgin as e admit say im never get chance to follow Madam Eveyln tok.

Di Palace don open condolence register as some pipo gada dia on Monday to commiserate with Oba Olanipekun.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey sign condolence register for TB Joshua hometown

“God na im give am [Joshua] to us, na im take am back. And my believe be say im don finish di work e come for,” di ruler tell BBC Pidgin.

Some pipo don torchlight di last message of di Pastor before e die, say e fit don forsee say something go happen.

“If you listen to im last preaching two days ago, you go see say im know already say im ready to go,” di Oba bin agree wit di belief say TB Joshua prophesy im own death.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis woman outside di church break down begin cry as she hear di news

Anoda tin wey many pipo don tok about since tori of di pastor death comot, na say di 57-year old father of two, dey very generous.

Tori plenty everywia of one tin or di oda wey TB Joshua don do to help di needy.

Oba Olanipekun say: “E care for everybody... we go too miss am. Since 1 o clock yesterday till today, I never sleep.

In fact I need to cut short dis interview, because if I kontinue, I fit begin cry.”