IGP suspends tinged glass: Nigeria Police IG Usman Alkali Baba order ahead of 'June 12'

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto

Di Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, don order di suspension of issuance of police permits to owners of vehicles wit tinted glass nationwide.

Baba give di directive wen e dey hold meeting wit commissioner of Police for di Poloce Headquarters, Abuja.

E also direct di commissioners make dem put on hold di issuance of spy number plates.

Dis measure na part of plan by di Nigerian police to check di security kata-kata wey di happun for di kontri.

Inspector-General of police yarn dis wan as e meet wit senior police officers, commissioners and DIGs across di kontri on Monday for di Police Headquarters.

E also give directive make dem put on hold spy plate number sake of say e don receive report of abuses by some section of Nigerians.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Di IG say Spy plate number dem di issue am only to some corporate bodies and di tinted glass permit dem di issue am under some statutory regulations but recently, some jaguda pipo dey use am to commit crimes any how for di kontri.

Oga Usman Baba further explain give say di existing authorisation, dem go review am and dem go come up wit beta protocol to take issue di permits in di future.

E say di Nigerian police go work hand in hand wit di Federal Road Safety to enforce di best standard to take issue di permits dem.

And explain give say all those motorists wey di cover dia plate number while dem di drive, police go begin arrest dem for road.

Di police oga draw ear give some police commissioners dem wey dey still give dia boys order make dem mount road blocks, and dat for di record roadblocks remain ban for di kontri.

E say to mount road block for road an ancient practice and dat di force di work to get modern intelligence gathering tool for ground wey powered by technology.

Oga for police ask di commissioners dem make dem review dia operation to fall in line wit di force scheme wey be Safer Highway Motorised Patrol Scheme as alternative way to roadblocks.

Plus also warn dem make dem limit di liberty of ordinary Nigerians dem through road blocks and dat e don mandate di X Squad and Monitoring Unit to start special operation across di kontri to enforce dis order dem.