Some Nigerians dey react afta di founder of di Household of God International Ministries, Pastor Chris Okotie post one strong statement wey tok about di vengeance of God on di enemies of di church.

Di pastor wey tok dis one inside statement wey e post for im social media accounts say nobody go escape as "Operation Hupopodion (footstool) don start.

"Di wizard of Endor wey assume di title of Emmanuel don dey consumed by divine anger. And now im disciples dey mourn im disgraceful exit. No wonder, one third of God angels bin follow di disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

Although Pastor Okotie no mention any name, im comments dey come few days afta di death of popular Nigerian Preacher, Televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Also, Okotie na one of di strong critics of di late TB Joshua and im unusual way of fellowship.

Pastor TB Joshua death shock Nigerians and pipo from around di world, wey send wishes and condole im family from all over. But most pastors never react to im death openly.

Wetin Okotie tok?

Okotie post dey come two days after di announcement of TB Joshua death. Most of di known Nigerian pastors never react to TB Joshua death openly.

Part of di post say: "Jehovah - Jesus our might gladiator don break di head of di dragon wit mighty blows. He descend from di mountain of spices wit di fiery sword of im indignation. Glorious in his apparel and travelling di greatness of im strength, e dey go conquer di enemies of di church."

Di only reference to TB Joshua for im post na wen im say: "Di wizard of Endor wey assume di title of Emmanuel don dey consumed by divine anger. And now im disciples dey mourn im disgraceful exit."

But e no hard Nigerians to assume who e dey tok about because di slogan of TB Joshua church na 'Emmanuel' and Okotie imsef bin don make am open before of im distrust of di pastor.

For 2017, Chris Okotie, accuse Joshua of "shamanist practices." But Nigeria former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wey be close friend of TB Joshua tell Okotie to stop attacking Joshua and call for unity inside di church.

T.B Joshua as e dey attend to one follower

Why di silence from di Christian community?

Christian critics often dey refer to T B Joshua unorthodox methods say e no dey confam for di Bible.

TB also dey controversial based on im teachings and practises. Some pipo bin dey criticise am, sake of di large amount of alleged miracles wey take place for im meetings.

As many pipo across di world dey mourn di death of TB Joshua, wey die for di age of 57, di Christian body for Nigeria dey silent on im death even though e struggle to dey accepted within their circles.

Di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) bin describe am as an "impostor" wey belong to a group of "occults" wey don infiltrate Christianity.

Infact, e dey for SCOAN website say PFN wey be di umbrella association of Nigerian Pentecostal Churches, no gree for di Synagogue Church to be part of dem.

Di death of T.B Joshua shock many Nigerians as plenti pipo don gada for di church dey mourn am

But some go argue say oga Joshua no different from di oda televangelists wey don hold so many Nigerians in their grip wit dia "prosperity messages" since di early 1990s.

Most of dem dey more dramatic and dey perform di same "miracles", but oga Joshua - wey head di Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) - no dey part of dia clique.

Maybe because as Abimbola Adelakun, assistant professor for di African Studies Department for di University of Texas tell BBC, "He dey rough. He dey crude. Im methods dey unorthodox,"

Who be Pastor Chris Okotie?

Chris Oghenebrorie Okotie na di Pastor of di Household of God International Ministries, one Pentecostal congregation for Lagos wey e start for 1987.

E be popular Nigerian musician, televangelist, pastor and politician.

Dem born am born on June 16, 1958 to Mr. Francis and Mrs. Cecilia Okotie for Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State.Pastor Chris Okotie dey popular for im hits albums in di 1980 before e become born again and find im ministry.Pastor Chris Okotie first enta politics for 2003 under di Justice Party(JP) wia e run for di position of President but e lose to Olusegun Obansanjo of di People Democratic party (PDP).

E run for di same position again for 2007 under di party wey e found himself - Fresh Democratic Party (Fresh), but e lose to Umaru Yar'Adua of di People Democratic Party(PDP).

E try again for 2011 and e lost to Goodluck Jonathan of di People Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun death

Temitope Balogun Joshua, Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) die on Saturday, 5th June 2021.

Di church confam tori of im death on Sunday morning for social media post some days before im birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting say: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service."Di statement add say, "God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e should be by divine will. E spend e last moments on earth in di service of God. Dis na wetin dem born am for, e live for and died for."

"As Prophet TB Joshua go always tok, "Di greatest way to use life na to spend am on something wey go outlive am". Di church tok.

Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn."

Di church add say Prophet TB Joshua last words na: "Watch and pray."

Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua wife Evelyn, Synagogue, Buhari, Jonathan mourn

Na during Goodluck Jonathan goment for 2012 na im part of Synagogue Church of All Nations collapse for Lagos cause plenti damages.

Wife of Temitope Balogun Joshua, senior pastor of di Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) don react to her husband 'sudden' death.

Evelyn Joshua for her reaction wey she post for social media say she no fit question God.

President Muhammadu Buhari don pay im condolence to di family of prophet TB Joshua.

Buhari for di statement wey im tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina bring out also extend im Sympathy to di Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Di Nigerian leader note say di followers of di renowned televangelist all over di world go miss am.

Meanwhile former president Goodluck Jonathan dey sad to hear about di death of Prophet TB Joshua.

Jonathan no happy say di Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations die at 'a young age of 57.'

TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. Di former Nigerian leader add.

Pastor TB Joshua Burial

'Dem suppose bury TB Joshua for im hometown' - Native Ruler of Arigidi-Akoko tok

Although no official confirmation for di date of im burial yet, di ruler of di hometown wey di late Prophet TB Joshua hail from say im no go happy if dem bury di Nigerian pastor for Lagos, instead of im hometown.

Oba Yisa Olanipekun, di Zaaki of Arigidi-Akoko for Ondo State, south-west Nigeria say, im dey worry about pressure wey di wife of di preacher, Evelyn and her pikin dem fit dey face not to bury di late TB Joshua for di town dem born am.

"We no go take am lightly, e come from dis town and we want am back here!" di ruler tell BBC Pidgin as e admit say im never get chance to follow Madam Eveyln tok.