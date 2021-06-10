Buhari coming to Lagos: Wetin Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey go do for di commercial city

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Buhari dey enta presidential jet

President Muhammadu Buhari dey expected to visit Lagos, Nigeria commercial city on Thursday, 10, June, 2021.

According to reports e dey come for di launching of di 157 kilometre Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project for di Mobolaji Johnson railway station for Ebutte Metta.

Presidential aide to di president Bashir Ahmad wey confam di news on Wednesday say: "Construction start March 2017, and test-running begin for December 2020,"

"Di Ebute Metta Station, wey pipo sabi as Mobolaji Johnson Station, na di largest railway station for West Africa with a holding capacity of 6000 passengers.

"President Buhari dey committed to developing a modern national railway network wey go connect every part of Nigeria, and promote trade, travel, tourism, commerce and national integration." E tok.