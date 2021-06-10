Buhari interview Arise News: Highlights from President Muhammadu Buhari conversation with di TV station

10 June 2021, 09:31 WAT New Informate 3 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don refer to di Independent People of Biafra, Ipob as "dot in a circle" wey no go fit exist anywhere.

Di president tok as e dey react to di security palava for di south east of di kontri during one exclusive interview with Arise News TV.

"Ipob na dot in a circle, dem no go fit exist anywhere. Wit di way dem spread across everywhere, with business everywhere and everything, Ipob no know wetin dem dey tok about and we say we go treat dem in a way dem understand. We go organise the military and police to pursue dem." E tok.

Di president also tok about one of im biggest worry being from di northwest wia di pipo from same culture dey kill each oda.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu don vanish after Nigeria military raid im family house for Abia in September 2017

"Di ones for di south east we know dem, di ones for di north east we know dem, na di ones for di north west be di problem.

"Di same pipo from di same culture dey kill-kill each oda and dey steal each oda cattle burn dia villages. We go treat dem di language dem go understand. We don give di police and di military power to be ruthless and in few weeks time, difference go dey"

"If you keep pipo away from dia farm, pipo go hungry and if di society go hungry, di goment go enta trouble and we no wan enta trouble becos we already dey face enough problem, we don warn dem and sooner or later you go see result." Buhari tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/GETTY

Wetin else Buhari tok for di interview?

On di accusation of appointment lopsidedness, e say pipo no suppose get job sake of di region wey dem come from. E say pipo competence na im dem suppose look into and dat many of dem don pay dia dues and don serve for different location and many of dem don work for fifteen to eighteen years and many of dem don learn from the system.

Talking about di recent appointment of di Chief of Army Staff e say,

"Positions need to be earned, you no go just take somebody from seniority to balance up.

"Do you know wia im bin dey and bin dey serve before e become COAS? You no go just pick somebody becos e be senior, you go pick somebody wey di sojas know, e don suffer with dem, to tell you di truth I no know dis pipo, most of dem I don forget dem.

Northeast insecurity

Buhari say: "Di problem of di northeast dey difficult. We get problem of unemployment, we get problem of youths wey dey find wetin to eat.

"Di level of poverty dey unimaginable, dis na our problem but those wey dey keep eye for wetin we dey do know di difference between di time we come in and now and dem fit judge di mata." E tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Banditry for di northwest

Buhari say: "We change di security heads, service chiefs and all and we hold serious meetings with dem at least three, each one last three hours

I first allow dem to go round and see di tins wey dey ground, dem make changes in di officers and command, we tell dem say we want confidence to dey rebuild and we tell dem say we want make pipo go back to dia land so food problem no go dey. I tink say dem dey do am, we no dey too make noise becos we no one alert dem say we dey take dem head on.

For instance, we stop mining for Zamfara, we stop di foreigners, we dey tok to di govnor although e no dey our party but we wan secure di region.

Di important tin na di question of local security apparatus, we get police for every camp, dem no dey wear uniform and carry rifle just to intimidate pipo but to make sure say dem protect pipo

I too almost dey overwhelmed by wetin dey happun dia now but we dey treat bandits for di northwest as criminals now. Dem dey suffer a lot of casualties dem know am.

Dem no go wan tok am so as not to discourage dia recruits.

State policing

On dis issue, Buhari tok about how state govnors need to do more to get intelligence from local and solve issues. wey dey ground.

"Those of us wey we dey old enough to know di old era, dat time di traditional rulers dey more effective, Buhari tok.

"For instance, some govnors come meet me say herders enta farm kill farmers dia cattle destroy farms, I ask dem say dem elect dem abi, so make dem to go back and handle am.

I tell di govnors to go back to di old system so dem go get intelligence locally, dem go know wetin dey happun for dia constituencies, dem no go fit just win election and tink say pesin go do dia work for dem, I send dem go back. E tok.

Open grazing

Buhari also chook mouth ontop di issue of di farmers-herders clash.

"Wetin I do na to ask dem to go and dig out di gazette of first republic wey show cattle routes and grazing areas.

Cattle route wen dem dey move up kontri, north south east west. For di grazing areas dem build tins like even veterinary centre, Na di rush to di centre dey cause di problem."

Buhari say di old system need to come back.

"Dem need to go through dat. If you allow your cattle to go through farms, dem go arrest your cattle and you go pay, Pipo dey behave demsefs den, so dat di herders dey limited, dia routes dey known if problem dey, e dey easy to know.

Benue govnor say I no dey discipline dem becos I be one of dem, I no fit say I no be one of dem, but I tell am say di Nigerian cattle rearer no dey carry more dan stick sometimes matchete to cut tree, but dis ones dey carry AK47 , Fulanis from elsewhere for Africa look like Nigerians so pipo dey confuse dem. I assure you we dey try to resuscitate di cattle routes and grazing areas so pipo go dey accountable." Buhari tok.

On Twitter ban and wen dem go lift di ban, Buhari say, "Dat one I go keep to myself"

On Niger relationship

Buhari say: "How many neighbours we get? If we no get good relationship with dem we go be in trouble.

We need to contribute to our neighbours, if we no get a good relationship with Niger, Chad and Cameroon for

instance, Boko Haram for don deal with us worst.

As you know, Niger don discover oil, we no want dem to go trhough Benin Republic, we want dem to come through Nigeria. If di rails, roads dey work, Nigerians go dey very busy and leave you alone."

Wetin next after presidency?

Buhari say : "I never ever abandon my farm, I still get some cattle, wen I leave, I go dey go my farm daily and try to keep and myself busy.

Before dem, I go try to convince Nigerians say I mean very well for dem. I go make sure say dem see say I dey work on di problems we get.

Visibly, we need progress in, southwest, southeast. Right now, northwest dey worry and dem go hear am hot-hot.