Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria attack: Gunmen kill one student, kidnap odas for Kaduna school attack

2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK

At least one student don die and three dey miss afta gunmen attack Nuhu Bamalli polytechnic for Kaduna state wey dey northern Nigeria.

Reports say di attack hapun around 12:30 am on Friday, 11, June, 2021.

According to di chairmo of di academic staff union of di school Aliyu Musa Kofa, di gunmen shoot two students and kidnap three odas and staff.

Dis na di third attack on di school in just over a year after gunmen kidnap one lecturer and im two children from di school for November 2020.

Oga Kofa say one of di students wey di gunmen shoot die dis morning.

E also tok say wife of one of di staff and dia two children don regain dia freedom dis morning as well.

Commissioner of internal affairs for Kaduna Samuel Aruwan confam di attack to BBC and tok say dem still dey investigate wetin happun and no fit give details at dis time.

How e happun

Wia dis foto come from, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic

Sani Isah wey get house near di polytechnic tell BBC say, na after midnight e start to dey hear gunshots but at first e tink say na from one of di plenti military facilities wey dey Zaria.

"As I dey hear di shots, I think say na from military training or something, na dis morning I hear wetin happun." E tok.

For many di concern na how schools for northern part of Nigeria especially for Kaduna wia dis one happun dey continue to come under attack continuously without goment putting an end to it.

For March dis year gunmen attack college of forestry wia dem pack plenti students enter bush, a month later same thing happun for Greenfield university wia di gunmen kill 5 of di students dem kidnap before colecting ransom and releasing di rest after over a month.

Na di same tori for neighbouring states like Niger wia gunmen enter Kagara science school pack over 50 students and Katsina state wia e also happun for Kankara secondary school with over a 100 students kidnapped.