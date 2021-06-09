Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay video: Beauty salon insult on Victoria Kamani beef - See 'Tiwa, Sheyi Shay' profiles

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bella Naija

Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay video wey show dem beef and throw insult at each oda na im don flood Nigerian local tori.

Di beauty salon video gbas-gbos dey make pipo tok about di two female top Nigerian musicians.

So BBC Pidgin don torchligh how di two celebs don grow dia careers recently.

Tiwa Savange and Seyi Shay profiles

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tiwa Savage - From Kele-Kele Love to Mavins Queen and now Universal Record sign on

Tiwa Savage burst for di Nigerian music scene for 2011 to catch dia attention with di gbedu wey dem call Kele Kele Love.

E feature love song wey Nigerians bin enjoy, she follow dat one wit plenti love gbedu wey include Love me, Love Me, Ide Wa Gbono.

And she also sing 'Don't Leave without my heart' wey she do with producer, Don Jazzy.

Then for 2013, she cari her tent pitch am for Mavins Records wia she drop two ogbonge albums Once Upon A Time for 2013 and R.E.D for 2016.

Na also for dia she get di name of Queen of Afrobeats.

Outside music, she bin feature for di Health TV Series wey dem bin call Sugar and also be activists against rape cases dem.

For May, 2020, Mama Jam-Jam (nickname of her pikin Jamil) port comot from Mavins to join Universal Music Group on an exclusive music deal wey go see her new music enta international market.

And true to di contract, wen for August she drop her fourth sudio album, Celia. E see two songs for di album, Dangerous Love and Korobba peak for No 2 and No 9 for Billboards.

So far, Tiwa Savage don collabo with stars like Wizkid, Davido, Sam Smith, Beyonce, and Omarion.

Seyi Shay - Yolo Yolo Queen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Seyi Shay real name na Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua Odedere. She bwe Nigerian based singer, song writer, recording artist and perdormer. Her song Seyi or Shay wey she release for 2015 blow her into limelight.

Shay sign her first record deal with No Apology. For 2006, she form girl Band, Boadicea. Di bnd scata for 2008.

Tori be say she enta Nigeria for 2011 an na time she sign record contract with Flytime Records.

Hit songs like Right Now, Yolo Yolo, Gimme Love, Irawo, make her popular.