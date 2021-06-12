June 12 Protests: Lagos, Abuja protesters face police fire tear gas as dem demonstrate - See how e be for oda states

12 June 2021

Nigerian police don use teargas to pursue June 12 protesters for Lagos and Abuja.

Some of di protesters bin carry placards and dey sing anti-Buhari songs for Abuja.

Despite say police and some state goments bin don warn against protests for di kontri sake of how di End Sars own take end, e no stop some pipo from entering di streets to protest.

One of di protesters for Lagos state tell BBC Pidgin say police bin arrest dem and rough handle dem but later release dem.

"I come out for dis kontri to be a better kontri. We don tire, we don tire for oppression and killing we want a better Nigeria.

We no do anything, na peaceful protest but suddenly dem come start to dey shoot teargas and before we know am dem start to dey chase us up and dan. Dem pick me up and start to dey beat me and take me go black maria but suddenly dem just say make we go." E tok

Why dem dey protest?

Some of di protesters for Abuja carry placards wey get "Buhari Must Go" sign.

Dis wan na even as some pro-Buhari pipo too gada for Unity Ground to counter dem.

Wetin dey happun for oda states?

Protests dey go on for oda parts of di kontri too.

Our tori pipo don also sight pipo for streets for South West states of Kwara state and Ondo.

Meanwhile protests don start for Lagos with placards wey dey speak against di rise in price of electricity and Buhari Must Go.