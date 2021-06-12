June 12 protest pictures from Lagos, Abuja, London and oda states across Nigeria

12 June 2021

Wetin we call dis foto, Protester carry placard in front of banner on June 12, 2021 for Lagos

Democracy Day protests happun around Nigeria on Saturday despite authorities efforts to discourage am.

From Lagos to Ibadan, Akure, Oshogbo and even Abuja, protesters wey be mostly youths come out to condemn some of di happenings for di kontri wey dem say no make sense.

See how di day waka across some of di states we monitor across Nigeria.

Lagos State

Wetin we call dis foto, Police arrest protester for Lagos

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters storm Ojota, Lagos to protest despite heavy police presence

Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey try reason with some protesters for Ojota, Lagos.

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters say dem dey protest against 'bad governance'.

Wetin we call dis foto, Man siddon for ground with placard for Ojota, protest venue on June 12, 2021

Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey shoot teargas for Ojota, Lagos wia pipo bin gada to protest.

Wetin we call dis foto, Protester stand in di midst of tear gas smoke for Ojota, Lagos on June 12, 2021 for Lagos

Abuja

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for Abuja still try to protest afta dem block dem make dem no enta Unity Fountain.

Wetin we call dis foto, Police gada for Unity Fountain wia protesters bin plan to demonstrate.

Meanwhile for di Same Unity Fountain, Pro-Buhari protesters too come out to ginger.

Wetin we call dis foto, #IStandWithBuhari protesters too host dia own rally.

Wetin we call dis foto, For di pro Buhari rally, dem dey hala say protests no be di way to comot goment.

Trafalgar Square for London

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters gada for Trafalgar Square for London

Ondo State

Wetin we call dis foto, Di protesters say dem dey protest against insecurity, bad governance and leadership

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for Akure march from Post Office to Oja Oba, S.O junction, Ondo State Judiciary Headquarters to NEPA round about.

Wetin we call dis foto, Akure protester carry placard

Wetin we call dis foto, Most of di protesters na young pipo

Osun State

Wetin we call dis foto, Di peaceful protesters lead procession with placards from Okefia roundabout, through Alekuwodo area to Olaiya roundabout and back.

Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters for Osun state begin to gada for Okefia roundabout near Government house, Osogbo.

Oyo State

Wetin we call dis foto, Protest for Oyo state kick off around 9:27 am for Mokola roundabout

Wetin we call dis foto, Police officers siddon dey observe

Rivers State

Wetin we call dis foto, Heavy Police Presence for Port Harcourt before di planned protest

Wetin we call dis foto, Security dey di venue for di June 12 Protest for Port Harcourt Pleasure Park but di protesters never still gather