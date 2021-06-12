June 12 protest pictures from Lagos, Abuja, London and oda states across Nigeria
Democracy Day protests happun around Nigeria on Saturday despite authorities efforts to discourage am.
From Lagos to Ibadan, Akure, Oshogbo and even Abuja, protesters wey be mostly youths come out to condemn some of di happenings for di kontri wey dem say no make sense.
See how di day waka across some of di states we monitor across Nigeria.
Lagos State
Abuja
Meanwhile for di Same Unity Fountain, Pro-Buhari protesters too come out to ginger.
Trafalgar Square for London
Osun State
Oyo State
Rivers State