"African Woman give birth to 10 babies": [Guateng woman born decuplets] Wetin dey cause multiple pregnancy?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, African News Agency (ANA) Wetin we call dis foto, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, pictured here a month ago, is said to be in good health

South African woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole wey give birth to 10 babies go break a new record of multiple delivery.

Most times na di result of fertility treatments - but for dis case di couple say dem conceive di belle naturally.

Teboho Tsotetsi, di husband to 37 year-old Sithole, say dem dey surprise by di 10 pikin [decuplets] afta scans only show eight pikin for di womb.

Last month, 25-year-old Halima Cissé from Mali give birth to nine babies [nonuplets], wey report say dey well for one clinic inside Morocco.

Wetin we call dis foto, 49 year old Deaconess Doris Levi Wilson na di mama of Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvellous and Mirabel, four girls and two boys, di Bayelsa Sextuplets wey she born on 9 February, 2021.

After seven years of waiting, 39 year old Joyce Akhimien born six pikins[sextuplet]: four boys and two girls on 12 January, 2021 for Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Similarly, after 21 years of wating' - 49 year old Doris Wilson born Sextuplets on 9 February, 2021 for Bayelsa State, inside di Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Deaconess Wilson na di mama of Miracle, Mercy, Merit, Marvis, Marvellous and Mirabel, four girls and two boys.

Most pregnancies wey involve large numbers of babies dey end prematurely, according to BBC Africa health reporter Rhoda Odhiambo.

[African woman give birth to 10 babies] - So wetin dey causes multiple pregnancy?

Multiple births wey involve more than three babies dey rare.

But gynaecologist Bill Kalumi, from Kenya's Kenyatta National Hospital, say dey dey really only occur wen fertility treatment bin dey involved for di case.

However e get some reasons why pipo dey find fertility treatment.

Wetin we call dis foto, 39-year-old Joyce Akhimien, mama of di pikins

But most commonly in Africa fertility drugs dey prescribed wen a woman begin dey use hormonal form of contraceptive.

Dis na as she fit find out say e go take a while to ovulate again, Dr Kalumi tok.

E fit then result in di release of plenti eggs, instead of one, during a woman monthly cycle.

Multiple births dey risky for both mother and babies - and a woman wey scan show say dey cari more than four foetuses fit even get advise to reduce di number.

E dey happun in kontris wia abortion dey legal.

Most pregnancies involving large numbers of babies end prematurely, as e bin happun for Ms Cissé case.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di father of Ms Cissé nonuplets' say di family dey overwhelmed by di support wey dem don receive.

And premature babies - those born before 37 weeks - dey at risk of developing problems.

Dis na as dem fit get lungs wey no mature and dey at risk to infections such as sepsis because of dia weak immune system.

Longer term, children wey dem born plenti of dem at once also dey more likely to develop cerebral palsy - which affects movement.

For dis latest 10 babies case, Doctor say madam Sithole dey for good health.

Wia dis foto come from, AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY [ANA]

Gosiame Thamara Sithole deliver through caesarean section 29 weeks into her pregnancy for Pretoria on Monday evening.

One South African official don confam di birth of di decuplets to BBC.

Guinness World Records tell BBC say dem dey investigate Madam Sithole case.

One woman wey get eight babies for US for 2009 currently hold di Guinness World Record for di most children wey one woman don deliver at once and wey survive.