Macron slap: Damien Tarel wey slap Emmanuel Macron defend action as court send am to jail

19 minutes wey don pass

Court for France don give one 28 years old man four months in jail afta e admit say e slap President Emmanuel Macron.

Damien Tarel tell di court say di slap na act of impulse, but di prosecutor tok say na "deliberate act of violence".

Di court hear say Tarel don already bin subscribe to right-wing or far-right politics and e dey close to di yellow-vest movement.

President Macron tok say dem no need to trivialise di attack but dem need to keep am in proportion.

Oga Macron bin just leave one hotel school for di south-eastern town of Tain-l'Hermitage wen e run go greet some crowd of pipo wey dey wait behind one metal barrier.

As Tarel slap di president, pipo hear am dey shout "Montjoie and Saint-Denis! Down with Macronism", using one hidden middle age battle-cry.

Immediately afta di incident, many politicians condemn wetin happun sharperly across France.

Dis incident dey happun less than one year before presidential elections.

Prosecutors don call for 18 months in prison for assaulting public official.

Di three judges tok say dey need to give Tarel 18 months, with 14 months of di sentence suspended. Im four months in jail go start immediately but di rest go only be enforce if e commit anoda offence.

One second suspect wey film di incident dey facing prosecution for illegal possession of weapons afta local authorities search im house. E come from di same town as Damien Tarel.

Wetin Tarel tell di court?

According to AFP news agency, di defendant appear for court inside Valence wearing di same green T-shirt wey e wear on di day of e arrest.

Wen dem ask am why e attack di president, e reply say as e dey wait with im friends for car before di incident, e don be think about doing something wey pipo go remember. E don first consider throwing egg or cream tart, but neva for once think of slapping oga Macron.

"Wen I see e friendly, lie-lie look, wey make me come out as a voter, come begin vex well-well," Tarel tell di court.

Condemning di president politics, Tarel add say e feel say e be part of di anti-establishment gilets jaunes (yellow-vests) movement, wey stage anti-Macron protests during di early years of im presidency. "I act as my instinct tell me," e claim.

Friends to Tarel don bin describe am as pesin wey no get interest for politics and Le Parisien bin quote one source wey summed up e politics as "ideological mush".

Tarel Instagram page describe am as a historic European martial arts enthusiast, complete with sword and armour.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di medieval battle cry wey di pesin wey slap Macron use na also wetin French actor Jean Reno use for Les Visiteurs

Di battle-cry wey Tarel use na wetin dem use for one 1993 French comedy film called Les Visiteurs.

Wetin Macron tok

French president don first bin dismiss di assault as isolated, as e dey emphasise say "ultra-violent pipo" no suppose dey allowed to hijack public debate.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, President Macron meet members of di French national football team on Thursday ahead of Euro 2020

For one news conference on Thursday ahead of France involvement for di European football championships, e go further to tok say;

"We don bin experience moments of very high tension and violence for our kontri wey me don experience as president, during di gilets jaunes crisis. But society don dey different place today."