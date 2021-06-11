Dr Na’ima Idris: Di female northern doctor wey dey talk about vagina for her show

14 minutes wey don pass

Dr Na'ima Idris na pesin wey dey break barrier for northern Nigeria through her show the 'girls talk series' wey she dey use take tok about tins wey many consider taboo for di region especially issues wey concern vagina.

For example, one of her most popular topics na how to get deep knowledge about vagina and how to handle and treat it well, even as some dey hail her because of wetin she dey do, she dey receive criticisms from some pipo wey feel say woman from northern Nigeria no suppose dey discuss private issues openly like dat.