Kim Kardashian reveal say she fail law exam for di second time for TV show finale

11 June 2021

Kardashian West wants to open a law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform

Kim Kardashian West don reveal say she fail her first-year law exam for di second time.

Di reality TV star and businesswoman collect her results for di final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Di hit TV show end on Thursday after 14 years, di show catapult di family to global fame and fortune.

Kardashian, wey dey study for her law degree, hope to open her own law firm. For di last episode she tok say: "I failed... I go try not to stress about am."

She say she no dey "happy" about di result, wey bin "dey worse" than her first attempt earlier dis year. She add say: "I just need to do better in di future."

Left-right: Kris, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Caitlyn, Kylie and Kim's daughter North West

Di reality star bin take di baby bar exam, wey be one-day test wey students dey undergo afta one year study. She pledge to take di exam for di third time later dis month.

She don tok say she wan open her own law firm wey go focus on sentencing and prison reform after she finish her law degree.

Last year, di reality star visit di White House wit prisoners she help free. Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall see their jail sentence reduce after Kardashian West lobby US President Donald Trump.

Di women bin dey prison for drug-related and white collar crimes, and all of dem bin get young children when dem bin go prison. Kardashian West dey also campaign for changes to di US justice system, particularly long sentences wey dem give first-time offenders and di effect on ethnic minority communities wey she feel say no dey equal.

For Thursday finale, her sister Khloe console her as she tell her say: "You bin get Covid, you celebrate your 40th birthday. You bin get enough tins to deal wit personally for your relationship. And quarantine itself. I no really think say dis time counted."

Kardashian West dey in di process of divorcing rapper Kanye West. Di couple wey marry seven years ago get four children.