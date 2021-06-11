June 12 protest: Nigeria states wey don ban protest to avoid repeat of EndSars

Dis year 2021 go mark di 28 year anniversary of di June 12, 1993 election wey di den military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida cancel ontop allegation of wuru-wuru and mago-mago..

In di build up to dis year June 12 celebration, Nigeria don experience series of security challenges for all di regions of di kontri.

While south-east dey battle wit attacks by gunmen, south-west and northern Nigeria dey tackle attacks by armed bandits.

And fear dey say jaguda pipo fit hijack di planned national protest of June 12 by different groups to carry out attack.

Wetin June 12 mean

June 12 dey symbolic wit Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) for di 1993 presidential election wey dem cancel.

MKO Abiola as pipo take sabi am contest on di platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) against im main opponent Bashir Tofa wey be candidate for National Republican Convention (NRC).

Di den Head of state Genral Ibrahim Babangida cancel di election on top allegation of wuru-wuru despite sey international and local observers declare say di election dey free and fair.

Federal goment don recognise June 12 as Nigeria new Democracy Day - dis na afta leaders of South western states make di proposal to federal goment.

To honour di winner of di June 12, 1993 election MKO Abiola and im running mate, Babagana Kingibe president Muhammadu Buhari for 2018 change di Democracy day from May 29 to June 12.

States ban June 12 protest

South-west

Sake of di violent turn of di EndSars protest many state for Nigeria including police don warn against any form of protest.

Before now pro-Yoruba nation protesters don hold rally for all south-western states including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo - dis rallies na part of secession calls by Yoruba groups wey believe say time don reach for dem to comot from Nigeria.

Ahead of June 12 different fliers don begin spread upadan for social media wey say major protest go happun on Saturday.

Police for Ondo State say dem dey on alert on planned protest for di state.

"We must warn anyone wey get di intention of causing kasala or engage for any act wey fit lead to breakdown of law and order or destruction of goment property to stop," DSP Tee Leo-Ikoro tok-tok pesin for Ondo state Police command tok.

Meanwhile, di leader of di National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN for Lagos, Olalekan Oba say dem no dey support any form of protest for di state sake of say di state never heal from di EndSars protest wey happun late 2020.

North-central

Security operatives don station for different strategic area for di capital, Abuja to prevent any kasala wey go happun on June 12.

Di permanent secretary of di FCT, Olusade Adesola say wit di security wey dey ground, e no get any need for resident to fear as everitin dey kampe.

Di oga kpata-kpata for Police Bala Alkali bin tell commissioners of police for meeting say make dem dey firm wit any group wey wan take advantage of di event to threaten internal security order.

Di police tok tok pesin for FCT Mariam Yusuf say dia mandate na to ensure di protection of lives and properties during any celebration and dem go ensure say dem live up to dia responsibility on Saturday.

Kogi State goment also throw warning give pipo wey dey plan protest for di state to "stop dia plan."

Kogi State Security Adviser Commodore Jerry Omodara wey give di warning for Lokoja say "Kogi State under di leadership of Govnor Yahaya Bello no go allow anyone to disrupt di peace wey di pipo of di state dey enjoy."

South-south

To avoid any kata-kata di Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday cut serious warning give pipo wey dey plan to cause any kasala on June 12.

CP Eboka tok dis one during stakeholder meeting with leaders of Civil Society and Youth Organizations for Port Harcourt - "intelligence report wey dey our hand say some jaguda pipo dey plan to disrupt di peace of di state," di CP tok.

Di Delta state police command also warn say dem no go allow any form of protest on June 12.

According to Bright Edafe, tok-tok pesin for Delta police, "officers and men of di command dey on red alert and dem don get order to arrest and deal decisively wit any criminally minded element wey wish to go against dis order."

South-east

Activities of Biafra separation group Ipob don increase tension for south-eastern region of Nigeria.

Di kasala wey these groups dey cause fit make dem hijack di June 12 protest for Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi.

To stop further attacks for di region govnors of South eastern Nigeria and leaders of di region meet wit di Minister of Defense Bashir Magashi, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola and Service Chiefs for Enugu state.

NANS, CSOs decide on June 12 protest

National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) say dem don suspend dia planned June 12 protest nationwide siting security reasons.

NANS national president comrade Sunday Asefon for statement say some politicians and thugs wan hijack di protest to cause kasala in line wit dia political agenda.

Asefon say dem go still come back on anoda date to hold di protest as goment never meet dia demand.

But one Lawyer and Rights activist Marshal Abubakar say despite di goment bodi language, dem go still enta street to demand for beta democracy, equity and justice for di kontri.

Abubakar say di warning from Police na to suppress pipo wey wan tok against di bad democratic culture wey dey happun for di kontri.