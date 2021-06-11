Twitter ban in Nigeria: Twitter say dem dey 'ready to meet Nigerian government'

11 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Social media company Twitter don tok say dem dey ready to meet wit Nigerian government "for open discussion" over di suspension of dia platform for di kontri.

Dis reaction from Twitter dey come as e don reach one week now since Nigerian government block usage of di app for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari administration say di organisation dey threaten di kontri cooperate existence.

Dis decision from Nigeria goment happun afta Twitter delete one of di tweets Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari post on im personal account.

President Buhari bin post thread of tweet on June 1, 2021 wia im address insecurity palava for di kontri.

Twitter post for dia platform on Friday say: "Today mark one week since dem block Twitter for Nigeria. We don inform di Nigerian government say we dey ready to meet for open discussion to address mutual concerns and see di service restored. We remain advocates for free and #OpenInternet everywhere. #KeepitOn."

Why Twitter delete Buhari post?

Di social media company say di tweet violate Twitter Rules.

For inside di post, President Muhammadu Buhari say "Many of those wey dey misbehave today dey too young to dey aware of di destruction and loss of lives wey happun during di Nigerian Civil War.

"Those of us wey dey field for 30 months, wey go through di war, go treat them for di language dem understand."

Presidency accuse Twitter of Bias

In response to Twitter action presidency say di mission of di social media company for Nigeria dey "suspicious".

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed ask if Twitter don delete di "violent tweets of di leader of di proscribed group - di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu?"

"Di same twitter, dey fund End Sarz protesters" - di protest wey call for an end to police brutality wey happun for Nigeria for October, 2020.

"Wen pipo bin dey burn police stations and dem dey kill police officers for di kontri, For twitter dat na right to protest.

"But wen a similar thing happun on di Capitol for US, e become insurrection." Oga Lai Mohammed tok as im cite di case of attack wey happun for America for January wia Trump supporters attack di US congress building sake of election.

Oga Lai Mohammed add say, "Nobody fit fool us, we get kontri to rule and we go do am to di best of our ability."