LGBT arrest in Ghana: How 21 LGBT activist for Ghana win bail afta arrest

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

High Court for Ghana grant bail to 21 persons who dem arrest and charge for unlawful assembly after dem gather to discuss LGBT matters.

Dema release de 21 LGBT activists which be composition of 16 females den 5 males after over twenty one days den 4 failed bail applications until human rights activists for Ghana mount pressure on govment.

But State Attorney, Moses Amponsah talk say de detention no be infringement on dema human rights.

"I think say de suspects contribute to dema long detention. As dem chop arrest, dem refuse to give statements sake of dem dey wait dema lawyers."

"Where dema lawyers dey? Dem now talk say de lawyers dey Accra... so we all for wait de lawyers" he add.

He explain de courts also adjourn de case from 21st May to 4th June, but sake of investigations dey happen dem push de matter to June 12 so say once Police finish investigations den go release dem.

De Judge, His Lordship Justice Yaw Owiahene-Acheampong for Ho High Court 2 grant dem bail to de sum of Ghc5,000 each with one surety.

Since de beginning of de year, Ghana Police raid at least three groups of LGBT meetings.

Ghana LGBTQ community activism

LGBTQ activists for Ghana dis year dey mobilize themselves more sake since February when Police first raid dem for one rented apartment.

Later on, Police arrest some 22 alleged lesbians for Kwahu Obomeng, Eastern Region over claims say dem dey organise gay/lesbian wedding.

Video wey dey circulate show as police storm de grounds of de event wey start dey pick up de suspects amidst some exchanges.

Most recent incident be de arrest of de 21 LGBTQ activists for Volta Region, Ho.

Police raid happen for three out of sixteen regions of Ghana.

Prez Akufo-Addo on LGBTQ

Ghanaian leader, Prez Akufo-Addo give strong words say he no go legalize gay and lesbian rights under en leadership.

He make dis promise to Christian community for Ghana after people start dey raise concerns say be like en govment want legalize LGBTQ.