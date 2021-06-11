UEFA Euro 2020: Wetin happun for di opening ceremony & Italy vs Turkey match

Finally di Euro 2020 don officially begin.

Di biggest football competition for Europe start today afta dem bin delay am for ova a year sake of coronavirus pandemic.

Na for Rome Stadio Olimpico wey get ova 70,000 capacity dem go do di opening ceremony but di organisers only allow 25% spectators for inside di stadium.

Fans don already begin dey rep dia team ahead of di opening match wey go see Italy face Turkey. Some of dem wear dia Jersey and paint dia face wit dia national team colours

Tori be say Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli go sing di iconic 'Nessun Dorma' song, dem bin use am as di official anthem of Italia '90.

Oda artist wey go perform na Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, dem go perform di official song of di tournament, 'We Are The People'.

Italy vs Turkey

Di lines for di two teams don already comot and dis na how di two teams go start for dia Group a opening match.

Italy

21 G Donnarumma

24 Florenzi

19 Bonucci

3 Chiellini

4 Spinazzola

18 Barella

8 Jorginho

5 Locatelli

11 Berardi

17 Immobile

10 Insigne

Substitutes

1 Sirigu

2 Di Lorenzo

9 Belotti

12 Pessina

13 Emerson

14 Chiesa

15 Acerbi

16 Cristante

20 Bernardeschi

22 Raspadori

23 Bastoni

26 Meret

Referee:

Danny Makkelie

Turkey

23 Çakir

2 Zeki Çelik

3 Demiral

4 Söyüncü

13 Meras

5Yokuslu

9 Karaman

6 Tufan

11 Yazici

10 Calhanoglu

17 Yilmaz

Substitutes

1 Günok

7 Ünder

8 Tokoz

12 Bayindir

14 Antalyali

15 Kabak

16 Ünal

19 Kökcü

21Kahveci

22 Ayhan

25 Müldür