UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori fight & how to watch

3 hours wey don pass

Nigeria UFC champion Israel Adesanya go defend im middleweight title dis weekend.

Adesanya go put im title on di line against Marvin Vettori for wetin go be im first rematch for im martial arts career.

Di fight go happun in front of full crowd for Gila River Arena for Glendale, Arizona, for America

For im last fight for March Adesanya, move up to light heavyweight but im lose toJan Blachowicz.

Dis na everything you need to know about Israel Adesanya UFC 263 fight

Repeat or revenge?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di two fighters bin face each oda for 2018 na Adesanya win di match

Adesanya and Vettori na di main event of di night. Di two fighters bin first face each oda for April 2018 for Adesanya second fight for UFC. Di Nigerian claim victory dat night via split decision, and Vettori dey determined to revenge di fight.

"I get di advantage because I am be superior fighter", Vettori tok during pre-fight press conference on Thursday night.

"I fit do everything. Im no get all di answers for wetin I go bring to di table. Im dey better. Im dey sharper. But e no add nothing, you know?

"Honestly speaking, since our last fight, look di kain of pipo him don fight and di ones wey I don fight—difference dey," Adesanya tok.

But Vettori interrupt am as e come begin question di champion recent results.

"You lose against (Yoel) Romero, you lose against me, then you lose against Blachowicz," im tok.

"Who you beat? You beat 'Borrachinha' (Paulo Costa)? And im bin dey drunk di night before? Who you beat? Great, wow!"

"Who you don beat?" Adesanya ask am.

"Tell me, who you don beat? Name three top-10 opponents you don beat. Name them. Exactly."

