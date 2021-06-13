June 12 protests: Nigeria Police tok why dem fire protesters tear gas for Abuja, Lagos on Democracy Day

Wia dis foto come from, NPF Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria police spokesman Frank Mba

Nigeria police don defend di force use of teargas on protesters for Abuja and Lagos on Democracy Day.

Police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba for interview wit tori pipo Channels say dem use tear gas as na "acceptable mode of engaging violent protesters anywhere in di world".

On Saturday, Nigerians enta streets to protest di state of di kontri to mark Nigeria Democracy Day.

Some of di protesters bin carry placards and dey sing anti-Buhari songs for Abuja.

According to Mba, di use of teargas only happun for Abuja wey be isolated case as protesters turned violent.

"We bin get one isolated case for Abuja wia some of di protesters come dey do anyhow and in line with international best practices, police fire dem teargas," Mba tok.

"And that na acceptable mode to engage violent protesters anywhere in di world, whether for Abuja, Lagos, Paris, London, or New York or California. E dey internationally accepted.

Reports wey bin reach BBC na say police bin use bullets to chase protesters away for Lagos but Mba say dat one no dey true.

"We for get problems if to say we fire live bullets at dem, but when you fire teargas at protesters to disperse dem, you no break any known code, either nationally or internationally.

Why Nigerians protest?

From wetin BBC Pidgin observe from across di states, di protesters be mostly youths.

Some of di protesters for Abuja carry placards wey get "Buhari Must Go" sign.

Dis wan na even as some pro-Buhari pipo too gada for Unity Ground to counter dem.

Most of di rest of dem wey spread across di kontri say dem come out to protest against bad governance, leadership and insecurity.

How opposition party reason police action

Nigeria main opposition party, di Peoples democratic party don condemn di way police take stop wetin dem describe as "peaceful protesters" on Democracy day.

For statement PDP tok-tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan call goment actions on Nigerian citizens ungodly.