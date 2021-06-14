Edgar Lungu collapse: Zambia president assure public after im collapse during event

2 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, President Edgar Lungu dey seek re-election

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu don assure citizens say im dey alright after e collapse wen im attend one public event.

Im bin dey chair di national defence day on Sunday wen "im experience sudden dizziness" for di capital, Lusaka.

Secretary to di Cabinet Simon Miti release statement later wia im say di president "dey alright im don continue to discharge im duties".

Dr Miti tok say President Lungu recover immediately afta di incident.

Meanwhile, Oga Edgar Lungu enta facebook on Monday to meditate on di words of God afta di incident.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Edgar Lungu

Di president suffer di same similar health incident for 2015, which di presidency bin tok say na because of "oesophagus condition".

President Lungu dey seek re-election for di 12 August polls.

Im enta power for 2014, wen im first replace Michael Sata wey die unexpectedly before di end of im term. He then went on to win polls for 2016.

Zambia top opposition figure Hakainde Hichilemaon dey set again to be im main rival for di presidency.

Di landlocked southern African kontri don enjoyed relative stability since im first multi-party elections for 1991.