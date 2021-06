Ghanaians for Spain start #FixTheCountry street protests

#FixTheCountry: Ghanaians for Spain start street protests

Ghanaians for Spain hit de streets dey call on govment to #FixTheCountry den financial hardships wey citizens dey go through.

Hundreds of protestors over de weekend hit de streets of Spain dey hold banners, posters den placards to voice out dema concerns.

De protestors who hit de streets dey complain about exploitation by Ghana Embassy for Spain who dey charge high fees for passports den tins.

BBC Pidgin follow up with one of de leaders for de protest, Mark Oliver Vormawor reveal say plans dey in motion to organize nationwide street protest in July.

De hashtags #FixTheCountry and #WeGoDemonstrate dey trend on Twitter as people start dey tweet dey mobilize support for main protest for Ghana.

Some of de issues which protestors dey campaign against dey include bad governance, youth exploitation, unemployment, killer taxes, high cost of living, corruption den stuff.

Ghana demo plans underway

De youth in Ghana dey target July 3 as de date to hit de streets proper den demand Govment to #FixTheCountry.

De initial plan to protest no happen on May 9 as planned sake of Ghana Police secure injunction against dem.

Supreme Court of Ghana last week set aside de injunction as de Court describe am as "error" to secure injunction against de protestors by ex parte motion.

Despite de support dis campaign dey enjoy, some Ghanaians like Former Ghana Prez John Kufuor no dey support de protest.

Why former Prez Kufuor on #FixTheCountry

Former Ghanaian leader, John Agyekum Kufuor describe de supporters of #FixTheCountry campaign as "forgetful."

"When we fix dis nation wey suddenly we dey behave like dem fix de country before wey someone dey destroy am" Mr Kufuor talk.

"When we gain independence, we just start with industrialization. So we start dey building factories. That cost we plenty money… we start dey build factories, we no take wana time to plan. That be why de economy collapse" he add.

He blame de challenges of Ghana today on post-colonial mistakes wey political leaders like Nkrumah make.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

