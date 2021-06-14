'World largest family' head Ziona Chana don die for India - See wetin you need to know about am

One 76-year-old man wey dey believed to be di head of di world largest family don die for India, Mizoram state.

Ziona Chana wey be di head of one religious group wey dey practice polygamy die on Sunday and e leave behind 38 wives, 89 children and 36 grandchildren.

Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga wey confam di tori don tok sorry to di family on Twitter "wit a heavy heart".

Reports say Chana suffer from diabetes and hypertension.

Doctors tell PTI news agency say, Chana condition don worsen for house for im village, Baktawng Tlangnuam. Dem admit am for hospital on Sunday evening, wia dem announce say e don die before e even reach di hospital.

E dey hard to tok weda true-true Chana na really di head of di world largest family since oda pipo dey wey dey claim di title.

E also dey hard to guess di exact size of Chana family. At least one report claim say e get 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, wey add up to 181 pipo.

While various local news reports don claim say na im hold di "world record" for that kain large family, e no clear which global record e be. Plenty reports don also carry am say di family don feature two times on popular TV show Ripley Believe it or Not.

But world record or not, Chana and im family na local sensation as dem dey attract tourists come dia village for India north-east.

Plus Chana extraordinary life bin make am dey popular over di years.

Di large family live together for inside four-story house dem call di "Chuuar Than Run" or New Generation House, wit 100 rooms. Im wives dey share one dormitory near Chana private bedroom, according to local media.

Di mansion na major tourist attraction for di state, as pipo wey dey travel around di world dey always gada for di village to see how di family dey live.

According to Reuters news agency, dem born Chana for 1945. E meet im oldest wife, wey senior am wit three years wen e be 17 years old.

Di family belong to one Christian sect- Chana Pawl - wey get about 2,000 followers. All of dem dey live around Chana house for Baktawng Tlangnuam, wey be about 55km (34 miles) from Mizoram capital, Aizawl.