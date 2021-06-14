'Diamonds' in KwaZulu-Natal Ladysmith: Wetin we know about di 'diamond rush' for one KZN South African village wey make authorities dey concerned

5 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, KZN Provincial Gov

Local media dey report say, large crowds of pipo don gada for one South African village for KwaZulu-Natal province wia tori dey fly upandan say dem discover diamonds.

Videos wey dem post on social media show as pipo dey dig di ground in search of di precious stones.

Di provincial government also share one of di videos on Twitter and express concern over di "diamond rush".

Di statement add say e don "note with concern, reports of illegal mining activity wey dey take place for KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith".

Wetin dey happun?

Some of di videos wey dey circulate for social media show as large crowd gada for one open land area dey dig.

Plenti of dem, including women and children, dey dig through rocks and mud in search of wetin appear to be like glass stones but wey dem believe to be diamonds.

Some of dem tell Ladysmith Herald on Monday morning say dem bin dey try to dig as much as dem fit before goment arrive to take over di site.

"We dey here since yesterday, na hard work, everybody need money, na opportunity so we have to grab am before goment come and take over." E tok.

Pipo don dey di open land dey dig since di weekend.

Diamond or stones?

Local authorities never yet determine weda di stones be genuine diamonds.

But di stones wey some of di pipo wey dig don find dey crystal white and shiny in colour but e dey difficult to judge wetin e be till expert examine am.

Reports say di national department of minerals and energy don promise to send team - including enforcement and compliance units, plus geoscientists - to inspect di site.