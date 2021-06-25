Efia Odo: Ghana Police arrest actress den other Fix The Country campaigners

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Efia Odo

Police for Ghana arrest actress and social campaigner, Efia Odo and over ten other protestors.

Dis be after dem court hearing today on high court ban wey police secure against de #FixTheCountry protesters.

#FreeEfiaOdo dey trend on number one for Twitter following de arrest.

De court after dem hear legal arguments from lawyers on both side adjourn de proceeding to deliver ruling around 1.30pm.

But while de arguments dey go on, some FixTheCountry campaigners pitch camp in front of de law court complex dey hold placards.

Supporters of de campaign already start dey push for police to free some 15 members police arrest.

Wia dis foto come from, Efia Odo Wetin we call dis foto, Fix the country protesters carry placard

'Fix the Country'

Youth for Ghana start online protest around May 3 to complain about harsh economic conditions in de country.

Dem plan to protest on Sunday May 9 but de protest no fit happen.

Ghana Police secure court injunction against #FixTheCountry demo wey organizers schedule for May 9.

De Police Service file motion which pray de court to stop de demo from happening until dem lift de restrictions of public gatherings sake of Covid-19.

Despite say Supreme Court throw out first ex-parte application, police file another one again for Accra High Court.

But de High Court after hearing de cases from both sides of de bench pass ruling say de application be moot.

Justice Ruby Aryeetey, in her ruling explain say de application which dey seek to stop de May 9 protest already pass long time, sake of that, dem no fit rule on de protest.