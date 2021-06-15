Christiane Amanpour: CNN anchor reveal she get ovarian cancer- See wetin to know about di disease

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour don announce say doctors don diagnose her wit ovarian cancer.

Amanpour wey dey 63-years tell viewers from her home studio on Monday say she "bin don get successful major surgery to remove am" and go now undergo several months of chemotherapy.

"...now I don dey go through several months of chemotherapy for di very best possible long-term prognosis, and I dey confident," Amanpour tok at di beginning of her daily television program.

Amanpour na one of di best-known journalists for di world, sake of her fearless coverage of international conflicts.

Di CNN anchor bin don dey off air for di past four weeks sake of di diagnosis.

For di announcement she make on TV, Amanpour tok say ovarian cancer dey too common, and e dey affect "millions of women around di world."

What to know about Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer dey difficult to diagnose because of di symptoms - like a bloated, swollen or painful stomach - dem dey easily mistake am for less serious health problems.

Na di seventh most common cancer for women worldwide, according to di World Cancer Research Fund. Ovarian cancer dey usually fatal, and na di eighth most common cause of cancer death for women across di globe.

Ovarian cancer dey tricky to diagnose because pipo dey mistake di symptoms for less serious health problems.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer include:

feeling bloated

swollen or painful stomach

You go quick feel say you don full wen you dey eat

need to urinate more frequently

"Dem dey diagnose some women so late they are too sick to start treatment," one UK trial lead investigator, Prof Usha Menon, tok.

And two out of every three patients die within a decade of diagnosis, im add.

"E get some evidence say cases wey dem detect earlier than usual still dey highly aggressive and hard to treat."

And di researchers say, to affect survival rates, dem go need to find cancers even earlier and in even more women.

Why Amanpour decide to make di announcement

Afta she tok about her surgery and chemotherapy, Amanpour reveal say she decide to tell her fans sake of transparency, but dis na shoutout to early diagnosis.

"I wan beg women to educate themselves on dis disease; to get all di regular screenings and scans wey you fit; to always listen to your bodies; and of course to make sure say dem no dismiss your legitimate medical concerns."

Amanpour also thank her program staffers and Bianna Golodryga, CNN senior global affairs analyst, wey bin fill in on her popular programme "Amanpour" for di past four weeks.

Di award-winning journalist plan to anchor her CNN programme from Monday to Wednesday weekly as she face months of chemotherapy treatments, CNN tok. She also get three weeks of previously scheduled time off, according to di network.