Kenneth Kaunda: Update on Zambia first president health as im dey serious but stable condition for hospital

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Zambia founding father Kenneth Kaunda dey in "serious but stable condition", one source close to di former president don tell BBC.

Di 97-year-old, wey serve as president from 1964 to 1991, bin dey admitted to hospital last Tuesday wit one minor chest infection, and was actually due to be discharged today, the BBC was told.

But im condition change overnight and become worrying on Monday.

"Im still dey breathe on im own and e no dey use ventilator. But di situation for di moment dey concerning - given his age," our source tok.

Both Zambia President Edgar Lungu and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa don ask pipo to pray for Mr Kaunda.

Im be one of di last surviving members of one group wey struggle against colonialism for Africa for di aftermath of di Second World War.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenneth Kaunda put im longevity down to im diet, reportedly saying: "I eat only vegetables, like an elephant"

Call for prayer for Kenneth Kaunda

Zambia President Edgar Lungu don ask pipo to pray for im predecessor and di kontri founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, wey dey hospital.

"I call di nation to prayer for our beloved KK wey dey hospitalised, make God touch am wit His healing hand," Mr Lungu tweet.

South Africa' President Cyril Ramaphosa don also join in prayer for di former Zambia leader.

Im say im kontri join di pipo of Zambia in prayer for di health of founding father Kenneth Kaunda.

For one tweet, Oga Ramaphosa wish di 97 year old "speedy and full recovery"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenneth Kaunda (R), seen here wit one Zimbabwean struggle leader Joshua Nkomo (L), dem dey di forefront of calls for independence

How Kenneth Kaunda become Zambia founding father

Kenneth Kaunda na Zambia first president and giant for di fight against colonialism for dat kontri.

Im become Zambia founding president at di age of 40 for 1964 afta colonial rule.

Kaunda, di youngest of eight children, na school teacher before im join di independence struggle.

Dis na wen im became known for im guitar playing, composing liberation songs and travelling di kontri to drum up support for di campaign against colonial rule.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Popularly known as KK, during im presidency he become a fierce critic of apartheid South Africa and white-minority rule for Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe - and he allow groups fighting dis regimes, like di African National Congress (ANC), to make Zambia dia base.

To begin wit, he make huge strides towards improving di lot of Zambians, but betray di promise of democracy by introducing a one-party state for 1973.

Oga Kaunda na di only candidate for elections for 1978, 1983 and 1987 - score more than 80% of di vote each time.

Within im own party, he change di rules to keep getting selected as di only candidate.