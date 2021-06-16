Priscila Tsegah CCTV: Murder of 23 year old student journalist for hotel room dey shock Ghanaians

3 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Priscila Tsegah Family

Details of how hotel workers find de body of 23 year old student journalist inside hotel dey shock Ghanaians.

Last month, missing reports of de student, Priscila Tsegah start dey circulate on social media after de family notice she no dey come home for days.

Later de family receive anonymous call say he like dema daughter be murder victim for some hotel.

Police carry de body by time family learn of de murder, but dem no fit identify de lady sake of she no get any identification card until de family follow up confirm who she be.

Family dey call for justice

Family of de murdered student journalist dey demand swift investigations by de police.

Dem dey raise concerns about how de mortuary no dey want give dem access to identify de body unless dem pay money.

De family also dey give police suggestions on prime suspects who dem feel dey plus de young journalist before her death make police investigate dem.

Wetin happun

Details wey dey emerge be say de student journalist check into one hotel plus her female friend for two days according to eyewitnesses for de hotel.

But e be only her friend wey check out of de hotel on de second day.

As de friend go check out, she allegedly wear de deceased en dress, carry her bag and ID cards all go.

Dis lady allegedly lock de door of de hotel wey she lef plus de keys, so after hotel workers notice she lef plus de keys.

Dem open de door plus spare key only to see de girl lying naked inside pool of blood.

After dem alert police, security officials discover dem knife am in de abdomen naked.

Ghana Police start dey investigate de matter, but dem release CCTV footage of de two friends to aid with investigations.